Cross Boarder POD Administrator & Tracking – Ref 20669B

Introduction

Excellent opportunity for a strong Cross Border POD administration and tracking experience.

Duties & Responsibilities

Main Functions

Tracking

POD’s

Tracking

Daily client tracking based of Sub-contractor reports and/ or live tracking portal (Pulsit)

Afternoon tracking when required by the client

Following up with sub-contractors on delays and queries

Following up with client on delays and queries

Constant monitoring to ensure accurate information is passed onto clients

Updating load schedule for invoicing

POD’s

POD’s updated on Loadsheet once received

Invoices stamped and given to Accounts

POD’s process and put in order

– Missing document queries – comments added to Loadsheet for Accounts

– Request outstanding pods from agents when required to resolve queries

Complete POD’s are scanned and uploaded to the server

POD’s sent to client electronically and/ or via courier (dependent on client requirements)

Archiving original POD’s not needed by the client

Assist clients with document queries

Assist clients with copies of NB POD’s when needed

Follow up with subbies for outstanding POD’s

Adhoc

Forwarding documents to clients and sub-contractors

Assisting with invoicing schedule

Desired Experience & Qualification

REQUIREMENTS

Matric

Cross Boarder POD Administration experience

Tracking experience

Package & Remuneration

R10 000 to R15 000 p.m. depening on experience

Desired Skills:

tracking

cross border

POD’s

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

