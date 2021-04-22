Cross Boarder POD Administrator & Tracking – Ref 20669B

Introduction
Excellent opportunity for a strong Cross Border POD administration and tracking experience.
Duties & Responsibilities
Main Functions
Tracking
POD’s
Tracking
Daily client tracking based of Sub-contractor reports and/ or live tracking portal (Pulsit)
Afternoon tracking when required by the client
Following up with sub-contractors on delays and queries
Following up with client on delays and queries
Constant monitoring to ensure accurate information is passed onto clients
Updating load schedule for invoicing
POD’s
POD’s updated on Loadsheet once received
Invoices stamped and given to Accounts
POD’s process and put in order
– Missing document queries – comments added to Loadsheet for Accounts
– Request outstanding pods from agents when required to resolve queries
Complete POD’s are scanned and uploaded to the server
POD’s sent to client electronically and/ or via courier (dependent on client requirements)
Archiving original POD’s not needed by the client
Assist clients with document queries
Assist clients with copies of NB POD’s when needed
Follow up with subbies for outstanding POD’s
Adhoc
Forwarding documents to clients and sub-contractors
Assisting with invoicing schedule
Desired Experience & Qualification
REQUIREMENTS
Matric
Cross Boarder POD Administration experience
Tracking experience
Package & Remuneration
R10 000 to R15 000 p.m. depening on experience
Desired Skills:
- tracking
- cross border
- POD’s
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric