Customer Success/Operations Manager (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:The strong leadership of a strategic & forward-thinking Operations Manager is sought by an innovative EdTech Company in Johannesburg. The business is in a high growth phase and the Ops Manager will be required to ensure they can operationally handle the increase in client numbers. The ideal candidate will require experience with Customer Experience analytics, Expansion Planning & Scale-up Strategies, Process improvement and operational expertise, Performance Optimisation and streamlining & building reporting (Including Automation).DUTIES:

Understand how the projections and forecast impact internal team capacity and therefore provide strategic guidance on future role requirements and when to introduce new individuals and roles to manage scale.

Map and understand all of the processes in the business and look at ways in which the process can be improved and optimised. This includes designing new processes and working with the various internal and external stakeholders to ensure that the new process is implemented. Monitor and report on the impact of the new process.

Strategically oversee and manage the customer experience element of the business. This will require the individual to develop measures in order to better understand how the customer is experiencing the product, understand how to reach out to customers who are non-responsive and ultimately put strategies in place to improve customer experience and therefore increase retention.

In better understanding the customer and our market, ideas for product improvement and optimisation should be brought forward.

REQUIREMENTS:

Strong leadership skills- Be able to manage a team and give strategic input to the business.

Customer Experience analytics.

Expansion Planning and Sale-up Strategies.

Streamlining and building reporting (Including Automation).

Process improvement and operational expertise.

Performance Optimisation.

Strong analytics and data focus.

