CX Designer

Determining and applying appropriate design synthesis methods

– Support and participate in design research and testing

– Map the existing or intended client experience using relevant client experience artifacts

– Produce supporting client experience artifacts such as experience maps, persona’s, client journey maps, etc.

– Contribute to the design decisions during product development based on client centric perspectives and service design principles.

– Collaborate with adjacent disciplines, such as PO’s, Tech Leads, UX/UI designers, Design Leads, etc.

– Brainstorm potential solutions based on research of client needs.

– Support company’s broader strategies and projects objectives and organisational values

– Stay abreast of developments in the field of Service Design

– Produce evidence of the impact of service design within the broader client centred design framework

– Ensure personal growth and effectiveness in performing of roles and responsibilities

– Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values

Responsibilities

Ensure personal growth and enable effectiveness in performance of roles and responsibilities

Contribute to the Culture building initiatives (e.g. staff surveys etc.)

Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy

Seek opportunities to improve business processes, models and systems though agile thinking.

Desired Skills:

CX Designer

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

