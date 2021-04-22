Determining and applying appropriate design synthesis methods
– Support and participate in design research and testing
– Map the existing or intended client experience using relevant client experience artifacts
– Produce supporting client experience artifacts such as experience maps, persona’s, client journey maps, etc.
– Contribute to the design decisions during product development based on client centric perspectives and service design principles.
– Collaborate with adjacent disciplines, such as PO’s, Tech Leads, UX/UI designers, Design Leads, etc.
– Brainstorm potential solutions based on research of client needs.
– Support company’s broader strategies and projects objectives and organisational values
– Stay abreast of developments in the field of Service Design
– Produce evidence of the impact of service design within the broader client centred design framework
– Ensure personal growth and effectiveness in performing of roles and responsibilities
Responsibilities
- Contribute to the Culture building initiatives (e.g. staff surveys etc.)
- Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy
- Seek opportunities to improve business processes, models and systems though agile thinking.
Desired Skills:
- CX Designer
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma