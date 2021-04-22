Cyber Security Manager at EY (Ernst & Young)

Cyber Security is one of the most important risks facing businesses today. Systems and processes are becoming increasingly interconnected and automated and many organizations are now reliant upon technology to drive business strategy and growth. Our clients are overwhelmingly turning to EY for help and guidance on how to protect their assets, minimize business disruption and improve security as they continue to exploit technology and the Internet of things (IoT).

The opportunity

At EY we have ambitious plans to expand our already market leading Cybersecurity practice. With investment secured, we continue to build our Africa based cyber practice and anticipate continued growth throughout the next five years. We need excellent people, across all grades, to join us and to be part of our exciting growth strategy. Interested and have what it takes to develop into a market leading expert in a fast evolving and exciting growth area?

Your key responsibilities

As a Cyber Security Consultant, you will contribute technical insights to client engagements and internal projects. An important part of your role will be to actively establish, maintain and strengthen internal and external relationships. You’ll also identify potential business opportunities for EY within existing engagements and the market.

Skills and attributes for success

Ideally you will have experience with a globally recognized professional services firm or large corporations with industry experience in several the following areas:

To qualify for the role, you must have

At least 6 years of professional experience in either a technical IT Risk or an IT Security role

Experience in assessing an implementing security and risk standards including ISO 2700X, NIST, ITIL, COBIT

Systems security skills in assessment, design, architecture, management and reporting

Conduct Information Security Assessment against EY Methodology and leading practice frameworks and common standards.

Conduct attack and penetration on infrastructure, network, web application and source code review.

Assist client in managing and transforming their Information Security Programs.

Assist client in managing their Business continuity and disaster recovery.

Assist clients in designing and implementing their identify and access management solutions

Assist client in managing their information protection and data privacy.

Evaluate and analyze threat, vulnerability, impact and risk to security issues discovered from security assessments.

Advise clients on the IT security issues, including explanation on the technical details and how they can remediate the vulnerabilities in the systems.

Application control and security implementation, program and project delivery design, architecture and solution design,

Ideally, you’ll also have

You may also have a Bachelor’s and/or post graduate degree in computer science, information systems, engineering, or a related major (such as accounting).

Industry related certification required (e.g.CISSP, CISM, CISA, CIA, CIA)

What we look for

Highly motivated, you will be a good communicator with the ability to contribute confidently to technical security discussions with peers and management. You will be a team player who is not only looking to enhance their own career, but recognizes the value in working well with others and the value of teamwork

Desired Skills:

What working at EY offers

We offer a competitive remuneration package where you’ll be rewarded for your individual and team performance. Our comprehensive Total Rewards package includes support for flexible working and career development, and with FlexEY you can select benefits that suit your needs, covering holidays, health and well-being, insurance, savings and a wide range of discounts, offers and promotions. Plus, we offer:

– Support, coaching and feedback from some of the most engaging colleagues around

– Opportunities to develop new skills and progress your career

– The freedom and flexibility to handle your role in a way that’s right for you

EY is committed to be an inclusive employer and we are happy to consider flexible working arrangements. We strive to achieve the right balance for our people, enabling us to deliver excellent client service whilst allowing you to build your career without sacrificing your personal priorities. While our client-facing professionals can be required to travel regularly, and at times be based at client sites, our flexible working arrangements can help you to achieve a lifestyle balance.

About EY

As a global leader in Assurance, Tax, Strategy and Transactions and Consulting services, we’re using the finance products, expertise and systems we’ve developed to build a better working world. That starts with a culture that believes in giving you the training, opportunities and creative freedom to make things better. Whenever you join, however long you stay, the exceptional EY experience lasts a lifetime. And with a commitment to hiring and developing the most passionate people, we’ll make our ambition to be the best employer by 2020 a reality.

If you can confidently demonstrate that you meet the criteria above, please contact us as soon as possible.

