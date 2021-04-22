Data Analyst

Apr 22, 2021

  • To analyse data to support Group Internal Audit (GIA) by providing a better understanding of the client’s risk profile which enables GIA to conduct/ manage risk-based auditing across the bank Group.
  • Business writing skills, Data Analysis, Governance, Risk and Controls, Institute of Internal Auditors standards, the bank policies and procedures, the bank vision and strategy, Principles of project management, Relevant bank product knowledge, Relevant regulatory knowledge,
  • Relevant software and systems knowledge

Desired Skills:

  • data analysis
  • Governance
  • Risk and Controls

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Banking
  • 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

About The Employer:

9 months contract position in the banking sector

Learn more/Apply for this position