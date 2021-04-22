Data Analyst

- To analyse data to support Group Internal Audit (GIA) by providing a better understanding of the client’s risk profile which enables GIA to conduct/ manage risk-based auditing across the bank Group.
- Business writing skills, Data Analysis, Governance, Risk and Controls, Institute of Internal Auditors standards, the bank policies and procedures, the bank vision and strategy, Principles of project management, Relevant bank product knowledge, Relevant regulatory knowledge,
- Relevant software and systems knowledge
Desired Skills:
- data analysis
- Governance
- Risk and Controls
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
- 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
About The Employer:
9 months contract position in the banking sector