Developer (Independent Contractor) Engineering at IIE MSA

Apr 22, 2021

The IIE’s MSA in Ruimsig has Developer (Independent Contractor) vacancies in the School of Engineering, ICT, Science and Health in the following modules:

  • Machine Systems – Advanced Concepts of Machine Systems Design
  • Capstone Design Project: Electrical and Electronic Engineering – Design Project, Capstone
  • Experimental Methods in Mechanical Engineering Experimental Methods in Mechanical Engineering 2
  • Machine Dynamics – Machine Dynamics for Engineering Systems
  • Manufacturing Techniques – Manufacturing Techniques
  • Capstone Research Project – Research Project, Capstone
  • Thermal Machinery – Thermal Machinery for Industrial Application

Key Performance Areas:

  • Developing the Learn Framework;
  • Initiation and development of module materials, including on-line and web-based materials;
  • Developing all module assessments;
  • Module quality assurance;
  • A range of administrative functions connected to the discipline and modules being developed;
  • Other duties commensurate to the position as required.

Competencies:

  • Communication Skills
  • Organisational Skills
  • Effective Classroom Management
  • Open to Development

Minimum Qualification Requirements

  • Master’s degree in the specified discipline/s.

Minimum Work Experience Required

  • At least 3 years’ lecturing experience, and experience in the development of new modules, in a similar higher education role at a tertiary institution.

Other Job Requirements

  • Demonstrated capability to develop modules at tertiary level in an effective manner in the core courses stipulated at the highest academic level;
  • Expertise in e-learning programs such as Blackboard or Moodle;
  • Up-to-date knowledge of curriculum areas being taught at the highest academic level;
  • Demonstrated capacity to design, set and evaluate assessments at the appropriate level for the courses stipulated;
  • High level of communication skills in verbal, written and electronic modes; and
  • Proven high-level administrative abilities.

Working Conditions:

  • Please note that this is an Independent Contractor role.
  • Interested persons are invited to submit a covering letter, which clearly states which module(s) they are interested in developing, together with their detailed CV responding to the selection criteria with details of three referees.
  • Positions are part-time, with lectures taking place between 08:00-18:00 on weekdays; however, practicums might occur on Saturdays.
  • Should you encounter difficulty applying for this vacancy, you can email your CV (ONLY) directly to: [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Organisation
  • communication skills.
  • Presentation Skills
  • Lecturing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Masters

About The Employer:

IIE MSA, formerly known as Monash South Africa, was founded in 2001 by Monash University. Since April 2019 we are part of The Independent Institution of Education (The IIE), a leader in the higher education sphere. The IIE is internationally recognised by the British Accreditation Council. IIE MSA, located on a 100-hectare campus in Ruimsig, Johannesburg, in the province of Gauteng. In addition to domestic (South African) students, IIE MSA is home to a diverse of cultures of students from 50 African countries.

Learn more/Apply for this position