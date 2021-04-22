Developer (Independent Contractor) Engineering at IIE MSA

The IIE’s MSA in Ruimsig has Developer (Independent Contractor) vacancies in the School of Engineering, ICT, Science and Health in the following modules:
- Machine Systems – Advanced Concepts of Machine Systems Design
- Capstone Design Project: Electrical and Electronic Engineering – Design Project, Capstone
- Experimental Methods in Mechanical Engineering Experimental Methods in Mechanical Engineering 2
- Machine Dynamics – Machine Dynamics for Engineering Systems
- Manufacturing Techniques – Manufacturing Techniques
- Capstone Research Project – Research Project, Capstone
- Thermal Machinery – Thermal Machinery for Industrial Application
Key Performance Areas:
- Developing the Learn Framework;
- Initiation and development of module materials, including on-line and web-based materials;
- Developing all module assessments;
- Module quality assurance;
- A range of administrative functions connected to the discipline and modules being developed;
- Other duties commensurate to the position as required.
Competencies:
- Communication Skills
- Organisational Skills
- Effective Classroom Management
- Open to Development
Minimum Qualification Requirements
- Master’s degree in the specified discipline/s.
Minimum Work Experience Required
- At least 3 years’ lecturing experience, and experience in the development of new modules, in a similar higher education role at a tertiary institution.
Other Job Requirements
- Demonstrated capability to develop modules at tertiary level in an effective manner in the core courses stipulated at the highest academic level;
- Expertise in e-learning programs such as Blackboard or Moodle;
- Up-to-date knowledge of curriculum areas being taught at the highest academic level;
- Demonstrated capacity to design, set and evaluate assessments at the appropriate level for the courses stipulated;
- High level of communication skills in verbal, written and electronic modes; and
- Proven high-level administrative abilities.
Working Conditions:
- Please note that this is an Independent Contractor role.
- Interested persons are invited to submit a covering letter, which clearly states which module(s) they are interested in developing, together with their detailed CV responding to the selection criteria with details of three referees.
- Positions are part-time, with lectures taking place between 08:00-18:00 on weekdays; however, practicums might occur on Saturdays.
- Should you encounter difficulty applying for this vacancy, you can email your CV (ONLY) directly to: [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Organisation
- communication skills.
- Presentation Skills
- Lecturing
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Masters
About The Employer:
IIE MSA, formerly known as Monash South Africa, was founded in 2001 by Monash University. Since April 2019 we are part of The Independent Institution of Education (The IIE), a leader in the higher education sphere. The IIE is internationally recognised by the British Accreditation Council. IIE MSA, located on a 100-hectare campus in Ruimsig, Johannesburg, in the province of Gauteng. In addition to domestic (South African) students, IIE MSA is home to a diverse of cultures of students from 50 African countries.