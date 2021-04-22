Engineering Manager at GIBB

GIBB Mining is a multi-disciplinary engineering design and project management enterprise, specialising in innovative and sustainable techno-economic holistic solutions for mining projects, from concept stage to commissioning and handover. Here you will find an environment conducive to helping you make the most of your abilities and skills. This subsidiary of GIBB Group is looking for another talented professional to complement their team, in the form of a Engineering Manager/Senior Project Engineer.
We welcome your application if you believe you meet the requirements for this position.
The successful candidate will be responsible for/should possess the following:
- Management of all project technical aspects and building a trust relationship with the client project team
- Internal approval of conceptual designs for MHSA, functionality and scope compliance
- Health & Safety risk assessment compliance for all designs
- Project Schedule development and review
- Compilation of project and technical specifications, standards and procedures
- Liaison with and co-ordination of external professionals and consultants
- Design reviews
- Approval of payment certificates for sub-consultants
- On-time information flow / issue of drawings to site for construction purposes
-
Information management audit trail and information sharing
-
Budget control
-
Contract engineering standards and specifications compliance
-
Project Planning, Design Review, Peer Review, Month End reports, Site Inspections, technical and commercial Risk Assessment
- Development of coherent Project Scope and performance criteria documentation for approval by the Client
- Persons employed by the RSVENCO-GOBA Coal Joint Venture are responsible for ensuring that they act according to agreed procedures and work instructions and make themselves familiar with all the procedures that relate to their sphere of activities
Key Performance Areas
- Compliance to QMS and Clients quality requirements at design, procurement and construction stages
- Information Management
- Engineering Systems and procedures
- Engineering Standards and Specifications
- Change Control
- Risk management
-
Client interface management
-
Management of engineering project team staff
Job Requirements:
Qualifications:
- Professional Engineer, BSc (Eng) or Certified Engineer (GCC) Mines and Works
Experience:
- Minimum 15 years’ experience in an EPCM mining projects consultancy environment. On-mine operational experience will be advantageous
Knowledge:
- General underground and opencast mining operations, EPCM contracts, MSP or P6 scheduling, Design Office Management, ISO Quality Management System, Information Management Systems, Health & Safety Management Systems, MHSA and OHSA and regulations, technical Standards and Specifications
Reports to:
Project Manager
Immediate Subordinates:
Discipline Engineers, Design Office Manager, Specialist engineering sub – Consultants
Liaises with:
Project Manager, Engineers, Sub-Consultants, Client Project team, Construction Manager, Contractors, Vendors and Suppliers on technical issues and construction contract claims
Desired Skills:
- MSP or P6 scheduling
- Design Office Management
- ISO Quality Management System
- Information Management Systems
- Health & Safety Management Systems
- MHSA and OHSA and regulations
- Technical Standards
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree