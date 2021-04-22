EXECUTIVE MANAGER: OPERATIONS LONG TERM INSURANCE
DURATION: 6 MONTHS CONTRACT POSITION
LOCATION: CENTURION
SALARY: R159 731.25 monthly (6 SIX MONTHS)
- CLOSING DATE: 10H00 on Monday, 26th April 2021.PURPOSE OF THE JOB
- Involvement in the drafting of the Insurance Company strategy taking into account market trends, regulations and how this may translate into operational execution.
- To oversee and manage the alignment of strategic objectives to the effective operations (People, Processes and Systems) of both companies in order to support their bottom-line performance.
- Monitors operations performance based on strategic objectives, identify and rectify deviationsQUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Postgraduate Commercial Degree (BCom) / Business Management / Economics / Law or Risk Management
- FSB Registered RE (Representative)
- FSB Registered KI (Key Representative)
- MBA / MBL (Ideal)
- 7-10 Years Senior Management Operations Experience including:
- Entire Insurance Value Chain
- Product development
- Distribution channels
- Policy administration
- Underwriting
- Claims
- Reinsurance (Planning and structuring)
- Strategy Development
- UMA / Binder-holder (transaction structuring)
- Leadership and Management Impact (Board & sub-board committee contribution)
- Risk Management
- RE (Representative) & KI (Key representative) Experience
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
- Strategy development for the Insurance Companies’ operations Business and Operations Management
- Company strategy
- Review the overall Company strategy to determine key Insurance imperatives
- Researches the market trends, regulations and opportunities to determine deliverables
- Design and Develop Insurance Companies value proposition as a Niche player in the Agricultural Sector
- Presents strategy to the Board for buy-in and approval
- Risk transfer Strategy (Reinsurance)
- Strategy planning and structuring for: Crop, Assets & Life business
- Reinsurance placement and renewal terms negotiation for: Crop, Assets and Life business
- Execute the Company Strategy through the governance of the operations for Company including underwriting, reinsurance, claims administration, and product development Business Growth and Delivery of Value Proposition
- Information Technology
- Manage the customisation of the Company computer system to support the business and gather business intelligence in support of the business strategy of company
- Identify and implement systems to support plans and deliverables and to establish the management information required within operations
- Manage data in line with regulations – correct repositories, security and data integrity
- Establish and maintain business intelligence as per company requirements
- Processes and procedures
- Consult the business strategy to determine the objectives, deliverables, processes, policies and targets
- Design, Implement, Maintain and enforce policies, procedures and processes for all areas of operations including underwriting, reinsurance, claims, administration
- Institute corrective actions where required
- Monitor operations to ensure that deliverables and targets are met
- Compile profitability reports by product and submit to the relevant role players
- Recommend corrective actions to manage loss making products to profitability
- Manage profitability in accordance with policies, procedures and legal requirements
- Ensure the provision of up to date reinsurance reports
- People (capacity and capability)
- Secure the required resources to build capacity to achieve deliverables and targets
- Establish the full operations capabilities in the Company.
- Monitoring and Reporting on progress
- Oversee the accurate and timely compilation of reports across all departments to provide a consolidated overview of business progress
- Establish all regulatory reporting requirements & specifics from particular forum/committee
- Liaise with departmental reporting staff in procuring required information, superimposing supplementary information , where necessary
- Manage Stakeholder Relationships
- Identify the relevant role players in accordance with business requirements and dependencies
- Company Divisions
- Customers of Company
- Business Partners
- Product providers
- Other DFI Insurers
- Government and Insurance Association engagements on development of programmes for:
- Systemic risk solutions and government involvement
- Emerging farmer segment and distribution development solutions
- Design a Stakeholder management framework/strategy:
- Manage relationship with stakeholders in accordance with the type of stakeholders, importance and level of influence they have in the business
- Monitor and manage deviations from the strategy/framework and dynamically improve the level of engagement and relationships.
- Set-up meetings with the role players to discuss the roles and responsibilities and possible areas of cooperation, improvement and conflict
- Obtain mutual agreement on the resolution of issues, meetings required and the delivery of inter-dependent outputs and results
- Agree to the expected outcomes from each party
- Monitor the performance of all relevant role players continuously to ensure that the agreements are honoured
- Inform the relevant role players of the outcomes, deviations and actions required
- Implement continuous follow-up to ensure that the relationship is maintained
- Compile a database indicating the role players, expected outputs, contact details, type of agreements and relationships
- Document the interaction with the relevant role players for future reference purposes
- Submit the documentation for archiving in the document management system
- Manage relationships in accordance with policies, procedures and legal requirements
- Manage relationships within the allocated time frame
- Departmental and People Management Governance, Risk and Compliance Enablement
- Performance Management
- Align Operations department to Company Strategy and review departmental structure to execute overall company strategy
- Develop and Align Company Reinsurance Strategy to execute the company growth and profitability strategic objective
- Analyse the business plan to determine the applicable deliverables and targets
- Compile the Performance Management documentation in collaboration with the staff member in terms of:
- Job Profile requirements
- Key Performance Areas
- Personal Development Plan
- Conduct performance planning session and Track and monitor performance in accordance with performance contracts
- Conduct performance reviews in accordance with policies and procedures and take corrective actions where necessary
- Provide coaching and feedback to employees on how to improve and sustain their performance
- Lead the department by managing appointments, promotions, and industrial relations issues conjunction with the Human Capital Support Service Unit
- Conduct disciplinary actions as per Company’s policy and procedure where necessary
- Capacity Planning
- Determine the human resource requirements, in accordance with the expected deliverables and current capacity
- Secure the human capital requirements to ensure that deliverables will be met in accordance with the expected targets
- Set and achieve employment equity targets.
- Minimise staff turnover
- Lead the department in such a manner as to foster innovation and technological excellence.
- Equitable distribution of responsibilities and accountabilities and plan appropriate human capacity and full utilisation for projects under management
- Financial Management
- Develop and manage budget
- Manage expenditure and ensure no fruitless expenditure
- Adhere to financial guidelines and thus ensure proper control over expenditure
- Pursue divisional targets and manage the financial health and stability of division
COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS
- Marketing
- Economic Research
- Financial Management
- Leadership
- Selling
- Networking
- Advanced Communication
- Interpersonal
- Negotiation
