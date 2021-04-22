EXECUTIVE MANAGER: OPERATIONS LONG TERM INSURANCE

DURATION: 6 MONTHS CONTRACT POSITION

LOCATION: CENTURION

SALARY: R159 731.25 monthly (6 SIX MONTHS)

  • CLOSING DATE: 10H00 on Monday, 26th April 2021.PURPOSE OF THE JOB
  • Involvement in the drafting of the Insurance Company strategy taking into account market trends, regulations and how this may translate into operational execution.
  • To oversee and manage the alignment of strategic objectives to the effective operations (People, Processes and Systems) of both companies in order to support their bottom-line performance.
  • Monitors operations performance based on strategic objectives, identify and rectify deviationsQUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
  • Postgraduate Commercial Degree (BCom) / Business Management / Economics / Law or Risk Management
  • FSB Registered RE (Representative)
  • FSB Registered KI (Key Representative)
  • MBA / MBL (Ideal)
  • 7-10 Years Senior Management Operations Experience including:
  • Entire Insurance Value Chain
  • Product development
  • Distribution channels
  • Policy administration
  • Underwriting
  • Claims
  • Reinsurance (Planning and structuring)
  • Strategy Development
  • UMA / Binder-holder (transaction structuring)
  • Leadership and Management Impact (Board & sub-board committee contribution)
  • Risk Management
  • RE (Representative) & KI (Key representative) Experience

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

  • Strategy development for the Insurance Companies’ operations Business and Operations Management
  • Company strategy
  • Review the overall Company strategy to determine key Insurance imperatives
  • Researches the market trends, regulations and opportunities to determine deliverables
  • Design and Develop Insurance Companies value proposition as a Niche player in the Agricultural Sector
  • Presents strategy to the Board for buy-in and approval
  • Risk transfer Strategy (Reinsurance)
  • Strategy planning and structuring for: Crop, Assets & Life business
  • Reinsurance placement and renewal terms negotiation for: Crop, Assets and Life business
  • Execute the Company Strategy through the governance of the operations for Company including underwriting, reinsurance, claims administration, and product development Business Growth and Delivery of Value Proposition
  • Information Technology
  • Manage the customisation of the Company computer system to support the business and gather business intelligence in support of the business strategy of company
  • Identify and implement systems to support plans and deliverables and to establish the management information required within operations
  • Manage data in line with regulations – correct repositories, security and data integrity
  • Establish and maintain business intelligence as per company requirements
  • Processes and procedures
  • Consult the business strategy to determine the objectives, deliverables, processes, policies and targets
  • Design, Implement, Maintain and enforce policies, procedures and processes for all areas of operations including underwriting, reinsurance, claims, administration
  • Institute corrective actions where required
  • Monitor operations to ensure that deliverables and targets are met
  • Compile profitability reports by product and submit to the relevant role players
  • Recommend corrective actions to manage loss making products to profitability
  • Manage profitability in accordance with policies, procedures and legal requirements
  • Ensure the provision of up to date reinsurance reports
  • People (capacity and capability)
  • Secure the required resources to build capacity to achieve deliverables and targets
  • Establish the full operations capabilities in the Company.
  • Monitoring and Reporting on progress
  • Oversee the accurate and timely compilation of reports across all departments to provide a consolidated overview of business progress
  • Establish all regulatory reporting requirements & specifics from particular forum/committee
  • Liaise with departmental reporting staff in procuring required information, superimposing supplementary information , where necessary
  • Manage Stakeholder Relationships
  • Identify the relevant role players in accordance with business requirements and dependencies
  • Company Divisions
  • Customers of Company
  • Business Partners
  • Product providers
  • Other DFI Insurers
  • Government and Insurance Association engagements on development of programmes for:
  • Systemic risk solutions and government involvement
  • Emerging farmer segment and distribution development solutions
  • Design a Stakeholder management framework/strategy:
  • Manage relationship with stakeholders in accordance with the type of stakeholders, importance and level of influence they have in the business
  • Monitor and manage deviations from the strategy/framework and dynamically improve the level of engagement and relationships.
  • Set-up meetings with the role players to discuss the roles and responsibilities and possible areas of cooperation, improvement and conflict
  • Obtain mutual agreement on the resolution of issues, meetings required and the delivery of inter-dependent outputs and results
  • Agree to the expected outcomes from each party
  • Monitor the performance of all relevant role players continuously to ensure that the agreements are honoured
  • Inform the relevant role players of the outcomes, deviations and actions required
  • Implement continuous follow-up to ensure that the relationship is maintained
  • Compile a database indicating the role players, expected outputs, contact details, type of agreements and relationships
  • Document the interaction with the relevant role players for future reference purposes
  • Submit the documentation for archiving in the document management system
  • Manage relationships in accordance with policies, procedures and legal requirements
  • Manage relationships within the allocated time frame
  • Departmental and People Management Governance, Risk and Compliance Enablement
  • Performance Management
  • Align Operations department to Company Strategy and review departmental structure to execute overall company strategy
  • Develop and Align Company Reinsurance Strategy to execute the company growth and profitability strategic objective
  • Analyse the business plan to determine the applicable deliverables and targets
  • Compile the Performance Management documentation in collaboration with the staff member in terms of:
  • Job Profile requirements
  • Key Performance Areas
  • Personal Development Plan
  • Conduct performance planning session and Track and monitor performance in accordance with performance contracts
  • Conduct performance reviews in accordance with policies and procedures and take corrective actions where necessary
  • Provide coaching and feedback to employees on how to improve and sustain their performance
  • Lead the department by managing appointments, promotions, and industrial relations issues conjunction with the Human Capital Support Service Unit
  • Conduct disciplinary actions as per Company’s policy and procedure where necessary
  • Capacity Planning
  • Determine the human resource requirements, in accordance with the expected deliverables and current capacity
  • Secure the human capital requirements to ensure that deliverables will be met in accordance with the expected targets
  • Set and achieve employment equity targets.
  • Minimise staff turnover
  • Lead the department in such a manner as to foster innovation and technological excellence.
  • Equitable distribution of responsibilities and accountabilities and plan appropriate human capacity and full utilisation for projects under management
  • Financial Management
  • Develop and manage budget
  • Manage expenditure and ensure no fruitless expenditure
  • Adhere to financial guidelines and thus ensure proper control over expenditure
  • Pursue divisional targets and manage the financial health and stability of division

COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS

  • Marketing
  • Economic Research
  • Financial Management
  • Leadership
  • Selling
  • Networking
  • Advanced Communication
  • Interpersonal
  • Negotiation

Desired Skills:

  • draft insurance company strategy
  • insurance trends
  • FSB Registered RE (Representative)

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Honours

Learn more/Apply for this position