Export Document Controller (Midrand) – Ref 20699

Introduction

Excellent opportunity for an Export Document Controller at a National Logistics concern!

Duties & Responsibilities

Understand the export procedure and the respective documentation required thereof

Understand the Harmonised System book works and an eye for detail

Determine the correct harmonised System heading of the goods

Frame the Bill of Entry to be submitted via electronic data interchange ton SARS

Assist with the clearing instruction to confirm that all information received from the shipper and consignee is accurate before submitting for customs clearance

Complete SADC certificates for submission to SARS for stamping

Desired Experience & Qualification

Matric

Strong administration skills

Computer literate

Package & Remuneration

R10 700 p.m. deppending on experience

