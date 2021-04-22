Export Document Controller (Midrand) – Ref 20699

Introduction
Excellent opportunity for an Export Document Controller at a National Logistics concern!
Duties & Responsibilities
Understand the export procedure and the respective documentation required thereof
Understand the Harmonised System book works and an eye for detail
Determine the correct harmonised System heading of the goods
Frame the Bill of Entry to be submitted via electronic data interchange ton SARS
Assist with the clearing instruction to confirm that all information received from the shipper and consignee is accurate before submitting for customs clearance
Complete SADC certificates for submission to SARS for stamping
Desired Experience & Qualification
Matric
Strong administration skills
Computer literate
Package & Remuneration
R10 700 p.m. deppending on experience
Desired Skills:
- document controller
- export
- export controller
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric