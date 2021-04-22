Our client based in Olifantsfontein is looking for an Export Document Controller
Qualification/ Experience
- Matric
- Strong Administration skills
- Computer Literate
Competencies
- Planning and Organizing
- Self-motivated, efficient, trustworthy
- Multi-tasking skills
- Communication Skills
- Integrity
Responsibilities
- Understand the export procedure and the respective documentation required thereof
- Understand how the Harmonised System (HS) book works and an eye for detail
- Determining the correct Harmonised System {HS) heading of the goods
- Frame the Bill of Entry {BoE) to be submitted via electronic data interchange (EDI) to SARS
- Assist with the clearing instruction to confirm that all information received from shipper and consignee is accurate before submitting for customs clearance
- Complete SADC certificates for submission to SARS for stamping
