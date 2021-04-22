Export Document Controller

Our client based in Olifantsfontein is looking for an Export Document Controller

Qualification/ Experience

Matric

Strong Administration skills

Computer Literate

Competencies

Planning and Organizing

Self-motivated, efficient, trustworthy

Multi-tasking skills

Communication Skills

Integrity

Responsibilities

Understand the export procedure and the respective documentation required thereof

Understand how the Harmonised System (HS) book works and an eye for detail

Determining the correct Harmonised System {HS) heading of the goods

Frame the Bill of Entry {BoE) to be submitted via electronic data interchange (EDI) to SARS

Assist with the clearing instruction to confirm that all information received from shipper and consignee is accurate before submitting for customs clearance

Complete SADC certificates for submission to SARS for stamping

