Export Document Controller

Apr 22, 2021

Our client based in Olifantsfontein is looking for an Export Document Controller

Qualification/ Experience

  • Matric
  • Strong Administration skills
  • Computer Literate

Competencies

  • Planning and Organizing
  • Self-motivated, efficient, trustworthy
  • Multi-tasking skills
  • Communication Skills
  • Integrity

Responsibilities

  • Understand the export procedure and the respective documentation required thereof
  • Understand how the Harmonised System (HS) book works and an eye for detail
  • Determining the correct Harmonised System {HS) heading of the goods
  • Frame the Bill of Entry {BoE) to be submitted via electronic data interchange (EDI) to SARS
  • Assist with the clearing instruction to confirm that all information received from shipper and consignee is accurate before submitting for customs clearance
  • Complete SADC certificates for submission to SARS for stamping

Visit [URL Removed] for more information

