Field Operations Manager at New Generation Management Consulting

The NewGen Group is currently looking for a Field Operations Manager for our PE Office.

CONTRACT position based in PE

This is a new position for the region and we require someone to look for potential clients, be able to liaise and meet with key stakeholders and have knowledge of fibre and towers.

Requirements:

Sales and Project Management experience

Telecommunication knowledge (Fibre and Towers)

Drivers license

Successful candidate needs to be available to start immediately.

Desired Skills:

towers

fibre

Telecommunications

Sales

Project Management

