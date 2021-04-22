Financial Accountant

A leading innovator and automotive industry giant is in need of a Financial Accountant for their shared services support offices. This division specifically has three trading entities that this incumbent will be assisting. There will be a lot of processing of transactions, posting into the general ledger as well as assisting with invoicing and following up on bad payers (only when the need arises). This roles requires a candidate who understands how a shared services function operates and a candidate who will take the initiative to learn and run with it. BCom articles plus two years secures. Shared services function will be an advantage.

Desired Skills:

Group Accounting

Technical Accounting

Balance Sheet

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

