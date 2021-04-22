Financial Accountant

Responsibilities:

Assist with invoicing and recoveries

Process Journals on the General Ledger and prepare reconciliations

Assist with VAT recons & VAT returns

Assist with analysing budget vs actuals variances

Prepare Management Accounts/Reporting of designated businesses

Assist with Management of budget/estimates process of designatedbusinesses

Reconciliation, analysis and monitoring of the general ledgers

Responsible for bank reconciliations

Ensuring completeness of GL accounting on JDE to final trial balancestage.

Review & approval of journal entries (and preparing where necessary,especially at month end)

Review & approval of monthly Bank, Debtor, Creditor & Fixed assetrecons from GL to supporting documentation

Review of invoicing to customers

Review & approval of statutory returns & submissions i.e. financialsoundness/capital adequacy calculations

Preparation of Monthly management reports reconciled to JDE TrialBalance (Income statement & Balance sheet)

Review the validity, accuracy and completeness of monthly income &expenditure

Document explanations for monthly deviations from actuals to Budget& update forecasts.

Responsible for reviewing control accounts

Ad hoc financial duties

Requirements:

B Comm Accounting Degree from an accredited University

2-5 years’ experience in a similar role, preferably with articles or auditexperience

Financial Services industry experience

Working knowledge and experience on JDE (pre-requisite) and HFM(advantageous) systems

Computer literate with proficiency in Microsoft Office (Excel)

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Learn more/Apply for this position