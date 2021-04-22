Financial Accountant

Responsibilities:
- Assist with invoicing and recoveries
- Process Journals on the General Ledger and prepare reconciliations
- Assist with VAT recons & VAT returns
- Assist with analysing budget vs actuals variances
- Prepare Management Accounts/Reporting of designated businesses
- Assist with Management of budget/estimates process of designatedbusinesses
- Reconciliation, analysis and monitoring of the general ledgers
- Responsible for bank reconciliations
- Ensuring completeness of GL accounting on JDE to final trial balancestage.
- Review & approval of journal entries (and preparing where necessary,especially at month end)
- Review & approval of monthly Bank, Debtor, Creditor & Fixed assetrecons from GL to supporting documentation
- Review of invoicing to customers
- Review & approval of statutory returns & submissions i.e. financialsoundness/capital adequacy calculations
- Preparation of Monthly management reports reconciled to JDE TrialBalance (Income statement & Balance sheet)
- Review the validity, accuracy and completeness of monthly income &expenditure
- Document explanations for monthly deviations from actuals to Budget& update forecasts.
- Responsible for reviewing control accounts
- Ad hoc financial duties
Requirements:
- B Comm Accounting Degree from an accredited University
- 2-5 years’ experience in a similar role, preferably with articles or auditexperience
- Financial Services industry experience
- Working knowledge and experience on JDE (pre-requisite) and HFM(advantageous) systems
- Computer literate with proficiency in Microsoft Office (Excel)
Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted