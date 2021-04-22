Financial Accountant

Responsibilities:

  • Assist with invoicing and recoveries
  • Process Journals on the General Ledger and prepare reconciliations
  • Assist with VAT recons & VAT returns
  • Assist with analysing budget vs actuals variances
  • Prepare Management Accounts/Reporting of designated businesses
  • Assist with Management of budget/estimates process of designatedbusinesses
  • Reconciliation, analysis and monitoring of the general ledgers
  • Responsible for bank reconciliations
  • Ensuring completeness of GL accounting on JDE to final trial balancestage.
  • Review & approval of journal entries (and preparing where necessary,especially at month end)
  • Review & approval of monthly Bank, Debtor, Creditor & Fixed assetrecons from GL to supporting documentation
  • Review of invoicing to customers
  • Review & approval of statutory returns & submissions i.e. financialsoundness/capital adequacy calculations
  • Preparation of Monthly management reports reconciled to JDE TrialBalance (Income statement & Balance sheet)
  • Review the validity, accuracy and completeness of monthly income &expenditure
  • Document explanations for monthly deviations from actuals to Budget& update forecasts.
  • Responsible for reviewing control accounts
  • Ad hoc financial duties

Requirements:

  • B Comm Accounting Degree from an accredited University
  • 2-5 years’ experience in a similar role, preferably with articles or auditexperience
  • Financial Services industry experience
  • Working knowledge and experience on JDE (pre-requisite) and HFM(advantageous) systems
  • Computer literate with proficiency in Microsoft Office (Excel)

