Financial Accountant (6 month FTC) at Drake International

Apr 22, 2021

A large, multi national automotive manufacturer is looking for a qualified and experienced indiividual to join their finance team on a 6 month maternity cover [URL Removed] candidate must be able to start mid May 2021. Requirements:

  • Qualified CA or B.Com Honors Degree in Accounting is required
  • Min 3-5yrs experience in financial accounting within a similar environment/industry
  • Valid Drivers Licence with Own Transport
  • Advanced Excel skills
  • Good understanding of financial processes

Responsibliities:

  • Assist the Plant Controller with daily responsibilities in the finance division
  • Month end processes
  • Process journals, cash books etc.
  • Monthly and quarterly reports
  • Bank recons
  • Cash control and general accounting

Team PlayerHigh attention to detailStrong financial acumen and analytical ability

About The Employer:

Drake International

