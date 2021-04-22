Financial Accountant (6 month FTC) at Drake International

A large, multi national automotive manufacturer is looking for a qualified and experienced indiividual to join their finance team on a 6 month maternity cover [URL Removed] candidate must be able to start mid May 2021. Requirements:
- Qualified CA or B.Com Honors Degree in Accounting is required
- Min 3-5yrs experience in financial accounting within a similar environment/industry
- Valid Drivers Licence with Own Transport
- Advanced Excel skills
- Good understanding of financial processes
Responsibliities:
- Assist the Plant Controller with daily responsibilities in the finance division
- Month end processes
- Process journals, cash books etc.
- Monthly and quarterly reports
- Bank recons
- Cash control and general accounting
Team PlayerHigh attention to detailStrong financial acumen and analytical ability
About The Employer:
Drake International