Financial Accountant (6 month FTC) at Drake International

A large, multi national automotive manufacturer is looking for a qualified and experienced indiividual to join their finance team on a 6 month maternity cover [URL Removed] candidate must be able to start mid May 2021. Requirements:

Qualified CA or B.Com Honors Degree in Accounting is required

Min 3-5yrs experience in financial accounting within a similar environment/industry

Valid Drivers Licence with Own Transport

Advanced Excel skills

Good understanding of financial processes

Responsibliities:

Assist the Plant Controller with daily responsibilities in the finance division

Month end processes

Process journals, cash books etc.

Monthly and quarterly reports

Bank recons

Cash control and general accounting

Team PlayerHigh attention to detailStrong financial acumen and analytical ability

About The Employer:

Drake International

