Forex Broker / Specialist Needed at Xpat Xchange

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Please complete the following questionnaire to allow us to process your application.

Are you ready to dig deep, step out of your comfort zone and challenge yourself beyond the norm in a challenging and fast paced working environment? Do you love pushing the boundaries of your talent and have a strong appetite crafting and perfecting your trade? This opportunity is not for the faint hearted but for those brave at heart and seeking to progress their Forex career with the freedom to grow the service line as you see fit.

If the shoe fits, apply now to join our vibrant and ambitious forex department in a market-leading Tax & Accounting firm.

Knowledge and experience in South African Reserve Bank regulations and Currency Conversion is a prerequisite. Being an authorised representative that has completed supervision in Forex (6 months) and Collective Investments (12 months) under an authorised FSP is non-negotiable and crucial to the role.

WARNING: NO APPLICATIONS WILL BE CONSIDERED WITHOUT COMPLETING THE QUESTIONNAIRE LINK PROVIDED.

Desired Skills:

South African Reserve Bank regulations

Currency Conversion

Collective Investments

foreign investment allowance

Customer Service Orientated

Accuracy

Disciplined

Adaptable

Forward Thinking

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

