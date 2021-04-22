Front End Developer (Nodejs, Angular/React) (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:If developing exceptional visual design with the latest cutting-edge tech at your disposal gets you excited, then an innovative FinTech company in Parktown, Joburg wants you as their next Front End Developer. The ideal candidate will require the following skillset: Node.js (basics), React / Angular 2+ / [URL Removed] / Meteor, HTML / CSS, SASS / Less and a portfolio to demonstrate prior design [URL Removed] be visually strong and really enjoy that side of things…so having a design background will be a plus and of course you need a portfolio to show off. Node.js (basics) React / Angular 2+ / [URL Removed] / Meteor HTML / CSS SASS / Less Advantageous – React

GraphQL / Apollo

Redux

Redux Saga

Typescript

