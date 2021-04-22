Full Stack Angular/Java Developer – Office/Semi Remote – up to R600 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A forward-thinking group has a great opening in their growing their team and are looking for awesome developers with your Java and Angular expertise!

You will be working on high-performance automotive platforms and applications.

You will be based in a progressive team that is highly adaptable in their methods of teamwork, exposing you to various tools and technologies, APPLY TODAY!!

5 years of Java development is needed as well as:

Angular

Typescript

Java EE

Java 11

PostgreSQL

Oracle

DB2

Git

Jenkins

Maven

Nexus

UI/UX

IBM

SonarQube

AWS

JIRA

DevOps

Kubernetes

Git

Bitbucket

CI

CD

Reference Number for this position is DM52776 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand, Rosslyn and Home offering a contract rate of R400 to R600 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Dominic on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

