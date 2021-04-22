Fundraising Manager

Rhiza Babuyile is a not for profit organisation that focuses on community development. We seek to employ a highly skilled fundraising manager to lead the fundraising department

As Fundraising manager, you will be responsible for the following:

Relationship management with existing donors

Building new relationships with potential donors

Bringing in funds for project-based activities

Reaching fundraising targets

Working closely with CEO and COO to ensure strategy is executed

Strategy development and implementation

Using various channels for leads/business development

Forming partnerships and getting Rhiza Babuyile’s name out there

Requirements:

Minimum 4 years as a fundraising manager in a NGO

Degree preferable

Own vehicle and valid license

