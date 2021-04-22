Rhiza Babuyile is a not for profit organisation that focuses on community development. We seek to employ a highly skilled fundraising manager to lead the fundraising department
As Fundraising manager, you will be responsible for the following:
- Relationship management with existing donors
- Building new relationships with potential donors
- Bringing in funds for project-based activities
- Reaching fundraising targets
- Working closely with CEO and COO to ensure strategy is executed
- Strategy development and implementation
- Using various channels for leads/business development
- Forming partnerships and getting Rhiza Babuyile’s name out there
Requirements:
- Minimum 4 years as a fundraising manager in a NGO
- Degree preferable
- Own vehicle and valid license