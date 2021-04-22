Fundraising Manager

Apr 22, 2021

Rhiza Babuyile is a not for profit organisation that focuses on community development. We seek to employ a highly skilled fundraising manager to lead the fundraising department

As Fundraising manager, you will be responsible for the following:

  • Relationship management with existing donors
  • Building new relationships with potential donors
  • Bringing in funds for project-based activities
  • Reaching fundraising targets
  • Working closely with CEO and COO to ensure strategy is executed
  • Strategy development and implementation
  • Using various channels for leads/business development
  • Forming partnerships and getting Rhiza Babuyile’s name out there

Requirements:

  • Minimum 4 years as a fundraising manager in a NGO
  • Degree preferable
  • Own vehicle and valid license

Learn more/Apply for this position