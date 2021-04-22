Head of Finance (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A dynamic EdTech Company seeks the expertise of a practical, solutions & data-driven Head of Finance to join its Joburg team. The business is in a high growth phase and your core role will be to ensure that the business is geared towards scaling and reaching its growth objectives. The ideal candidate must possess an Actual Science Degree or be CA (SA) qualified, have 5-8 years’ suitable experience – including within the Tech/Saas sphere will prove hugely beneficial. You must also have experience building business models, forecasts & projections, Cost Analyses, Pricing Strategies, streamlining and building reporting (Including Automation), building monthly board packs, Financial results as per IFRS & be able to manage product financial functions/teams regarding outstanding funds, refunds, cancellations, upgrades and [URL Removed] business models to provide insight into the different mechanisms needed to put in place to help meet targeted user growth.

Create and streamline existing reporting so that the business has a clear indication of the important numbers and data. Utilise this data to understand challenges and solve them in order to enhance the entire business.

Ultimately, this role will also be accountable for achieving EBITDA targets.

Serve as the financial representative at board meetings when required.

Implement strong financial processes within the business.

Oversee Payroll in conjunction with Human resources.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications –

Actuarial Science Degree or CA(SA) qualified.

Experience/Skills –

5 – 8 Years relevant experience (Advantageous if part of the experience is in a Tech/SaaS business).

Building business models, forecasts and projections.

Cost Analyses.

Pricing strategies and optimization.

Streamlining and building reporting (Including Automation).

Strong analytics and data focus.

Building monthly board packs.

Financial results per IFRS consolidated group including –

month actual v month budget

ytd v ytd budget

ytd v ytd forecast

ytd actual vs last year ytd

ü Income Statementü Balance Sheetü Cash Flowü Appropriate Ratio Analysis

Ability to manage product financial functions/teams regarding outstanding funds, refunds, cancellations, upgrades and downgrades.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong leadership skills- Be able to manage a team and give strategic input to the business.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position