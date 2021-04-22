Head of IT

Head of IT in financial services, with responsibility for implementing the IT strategy and BAU IT delivery and management and provide strategic vision and IT leadership, directing, planning, organising and controlling all IT functions within the Africa segment. This person will also be ensuring business partners’ delivery on IT services and that all Countries pull their weight on IT deliverables and engage group for escalations and outstanding work. The role requires good people skills and reports to Africa COO.

Role & Responsibilities:

Supervise 2 permanent and 1 contractor (direct reports)

Develop and implement a fit for purpose IT strategy, Digital Strategy and Data Strategy operating model and processes that enable business growth and development.

Ensure delivery of a broad range of IT services, sponsoring process / system improvements and digital enablement aimed at the efficient and effective provision of IT services

Accountable for compliance to IT strategy, architectural frameworks, IT design principles that support the Hub and Spoke Operating Model and agreed technical principles for all solutions and platforms developed and maintained for the business in accordance to the CoBit 2019 framework

Execute the IT Strategy including the Digital and Data strategy

Attend IT forums

Manage IT delivery of six African countries

Understand and manage total cost of IT and manage IT Risks

Thought leadership and implementing IT projects such as RPA and CRM

End to end delivery of IT projects and involving key stakeholders earlier

Regularly follow up on delivery and keeping subordinates accountable

Responsibility for maturing the IT landscape, developing and implementing IT strategy, Digital and Data strategies and sourcing CRM solutions as part of key strategic projects network stabilisation.

Implement digital solutions, solutions delivery

Requirements:

Self-driven, Africa exposure, financial services, firm understanding of migrations and security

Have additional IT capabilities and understand tools, such as ITIL

Ability to Manage increasing costs, sub-optimal skills in countries requiring coaching and holding partners accountable for delivery

Strong leadership and negotiation skills

Six years in a strategic management position

Seven years Enterprise Architecture experience

If you have not had a response within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

CoBit 2019 framework

IT strategy

african region

enterprise architecture

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position