Head of Marketing (Premium Spirits FMCG) at O’Brien Recruitment

Integrate the marketing of the Company by ensuring strategies and programs are effective and synergies are established across brands and channels.

Champion the marketing strategy to deliver against budgeted sales, profit, market share and other key brand performance indicators across relevant categories/segments in South Africa

Lead and motivate the marketing team through coaching, training and the establishment of superior executional standards

Represent South Africa in both the region (EMEA) and Globally to ensure South Africa commands the necessary resources and management attention to achieve its business goals

Experience and Competencies

Min 7-10 years of Brand Marketing experience in an international FMCG company in South Africa, preferably in Spirits

Tertiary Post Graduate degree with focus Marketing or related subjects

Proven experience in leading and developing a team of min 3-5 direct reports

Proven track record in managing a Masterbrand with multiple categories or a portfolio of brands

Proven experience in the areas of media planning, BTL, PR, Social- and Digital media

Ability to understand sales fundamentals and interest to develop close Marketing/sales relationship to achieve business goals

Knowledge of on-trade is an advantage

RESPONSIBLE FOR:

To provide professional leadership, strategic direction and execution support to the Marketing team covering:

Investment against the entire portfolio of brands to meet short-and-long term objectives.

Evaluation and use of consumer research and market information to identify new business and promotional opportunities.

Monitoring and analysis of consumer, customer and competitive market dynamics to determine effectiveness of marketing strategies and plans.

Appropriate level of strategic investment in brands and sectors to achieve long term business plans

Develop, implement and track both the annual marketing plans and monthly operational plans to:

Ensure plans meet the requirements for financial year targets e.g. Marketing spend on budget, phasing of activity supports topline growth sufficiently e.t.c.

Increase the appeal and awareness of the brands amongst identified consumer groups.

Identify and champion new product opportunities and promotional programs that ensure effective execution of the brand’s objectives.

Ensure effective marketing management is in place to deliver key operational processes and procedures including:

Development of annual brand plans and operation plan

Effective forecasting

Planning, execution and tracking

Budgetary Management

Quarterly reviews

Development, implementation and tracking of the annual Activity Grid

Provide leadership, competency development and strategic management support to the marketing team including:

Motivation, development and training of individuals, with focus on marketing competency and personal development

Manage the department to nurture a sense of community and belonging through regular progress meetings, celebrations of success and bonding activities

Act as mentor to key succession talent

Ensure the Marketing function is integrated with the Commercial, Supply Chain and Finance functions to determine effective levels of investment and activation against brands channels and customers during the annual planning and budgeting process.

Ensure the selling stories told in the field are both on strategy and effective at selling our brands against their true competitive advantage.

Encourage and train our partners to simplify the brand strategies into simple executional steps and clear priorities which are easily interpreted by the field force

Raise the quality and consistency of Marketing programs to ensure;

Brand imagery and messaging is simple, clear, consistent and effective

That the global guidelines for brands which are relevant are adhered to

The marketing codes both global and local regulatory are consistently adhered to

Marketing ROI is captured and reviewed periodically to justify exiting and amended investment against the brands and their performance

Manage the Marketing partners and agencies

Regarded as an integral extension of the Marketing team. The agencies must be guided and rewarded fairly and effectively to maintain fertile relationships and preserve our competitive advantage

Manage the day to day working process and partnership and carry out annual reviews and appraisals of agency output

Management and coordination of the Media, PR, Creative, BTL, Social/Digital agency work

In addition to the above duties the Head of Marketing joins the executive team responsible for the South African business.

KPI’S:

Achievement of budgeted sales, profit and market share projections.

Overall utilisation and effective management of Marketing spend within budget.

The implementation of best practice process, systems and tools.

Delivery of annual brand plans and operations plan

KEY RELATIONSHIPS:

Member of the Senior Management team requiring close liaison with the Managing Director

A regular consulting relationship with the Global Brand teams

Effective management of external agencies

The position operates with a high degree of autonomy and is expected to utilise a significant element of consultation and communication.

