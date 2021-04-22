Helpdesk Support Technician at Ntice Search

My client, a well-known public sector organisation, is looking for a Helpdesk Support Technician to provide technical support and troubleshooting services to end-users who need assistance with their computer hardware or software. Duties:

Operate helpdesk and log calls

Support users with login and passwords

Support users with windows issues

Operate within the SLA with business

Windows Server support (VMware)

Execute office duties such as receiving goods, scheduling and packing items for courier

Interact with third parties when required for logistical, support or administration purposes E.g., Telkom, IS, Vodacom, Interconnect, Digidata, Softline, Microsoft, EMC

Obtain and manage quotes for certain 3rd party services and hardware

Create purchase orders on the system for certain IT procured services and hardware

Perform routine tasks such as removing backup tapes completing daily check logs and files

Keep users informed when a call is open and can’t be closed, confirming resolution time

Assist users with mobile and remote communications

Maintain the Server room environment both operationally and physically

Ensure operational availability of video conferencing equipment

User account management

Internet Website and Intranet webmaster

Rotate job roles with the Network and Server support

Technical Skills:

Active directory and Exchange

Windows 7/8/10

Windows Server 2003 – 2012 and above

TCP/IP

Microsoft Office 2010/13

Smart phone platforms

Microsoft DPM

Microsoft Endpoint Protection and Kaspersky

Microsoft System Centre and Mimecast

Digidata (User Account Management)

Web technology i.e., Joomla

Requirements:

Matric with tertiary IT qualification

Microsoft MCTIP desktop and / or server certifications – at least one Other Industry certifications such as COMPTIA or A+ advantageous

3 – 5 years’ experience within a similar environment is essential

Traceable desktop support history

Microsoft desktop and server operating systems

Microsoft office and end user products

Networking administration, backup technology, applications and virtualization knowledge

Security knowledge – IT and otherwise

Communications knowledge – mobile, 3G/LTE, APN including WAN, wireless and LAN

Mimecast, MS Exchange, Cisco telephony and switching, Checkpoint and MS system centre

Working knowledge of video conferencing technologies

