Helpdesk Support Technician at Ntice Search

Apr 22, 2021

My client, a well-known public sector organisation, is looking for a Helpdesk Support Technician to provide technical support and troubleshooting services to end-users who need assistance with their computer hardware or software. Duties:

  • Operate helpdesk and log calls
  • Support users with login and passwords
  • Support users with windows issues
  • Operate within the SLA with business
  • Windows Server support (VMware)
  • Execute office duties such as receiving goods, scheduling and packing items for courier
  • Interact with third parties when required for logistical, support or administration purposes
    • E.g., Telkom, IS, Vodacom, Interconnect, Digidata, Softline, Microsoft, EMC
  • Obtain and manage quotes for certain 3rd party services and hardware
  • Create purchase orders on the system for certain IT procured services and hardware
  • Perform routine tasks such as removing backup tapes completing daily check logs and files
  • Keep users informed when a call is open and can’t be closed, confirming resolution time
  • Assist users with mobile and remote communications
  • Maintain the Server room environment both operationally and physically
  • Ensure operational availability of video conferencing equipment
  • User account management
  • Internet Website and Intranet webmaster
  • Rotate job roles with the Network and Server support

 Technical Skills:

  • Active directory and Exchange
  • Windows 7/8/10
  • Windows Server 2003 – 2012 and above
  • TCP/IP
  • Microsoft Office 2010/13
  • Smart phone platforms
  • Microsoft DPM
  • Microsoft Endpoint Protection and Kaspersky
  • Microsoft System Centre and Mimecast
  • Digidata (User Account Management)
  • Web technology i.e., Joomla

Requirements:

  • Matric with tertiary IT qualification
  • Microsoft MCTIP desktop and / or server certifications – at least one
    • Other Industry certifications such as COMPTIA or A+ advantageous
  • 3 – 5 years’ experience within a similar environment is essential
  • Traceable desktop support history
  • Microsoft desktop and server operating systems
  • Microsoft office and end user products
  • Networking administration, backup technology, applications and virtualization knowledge
  • Security knowledge – IT and otherwise
  • Communications knowledge – mobile, 3G/LTE, APN including WAN, wireless and LAN
  • Mimecast, MS Exchange, Cisco telephony and switching, Checkpoint and MS system centre
  • Working knowledge of video conferencing technologies

Learn more/Apply for this position