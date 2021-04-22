Helpdesk Support Technician at Ntice Search

My client, a well-known public sector organisation, is looking for a Helpdesk Support Technician to provide technical support and troubleshooting services to end-users who need assistance with their computer hardware or software. Duties:
- Operate helpdesk and log calls
- Support users with login and passwords
- Support users with windows issues
- Operate within the SLA with business
- Windows Server support (VMware)
- Execute office duties such as receiving goods, scheduling and packing items for courier
- Interact with third parties when required for logistical, support or administration purposes
- E.g., Telkom, IS, Vodacom, Interconnect, Digidata, Softline, Microsoft, EMC
- Obtain and manage quotes for certain 3rd party services and hardware
- Create purchase orders on the system for certain IT procured services and hardware
- Perform routine tasks such as removing backup tapes completing daily check logs and files
- Keep users informed when a call is open and can’t be closed, confirming resolution time
- Assist users with mobile and remote communications
- Maintain the Server room environment both operationally and physically
- Ensure operational availability of video conferencing equipment
- User account management
- Internet Website and Intranet webmaster
- Rotate job roles with the Network and Server support
Technical Skills:
- Active directory and Exchange
- Windows 7/8/10
- Windows Server 2003 – 2012 and above
- TCP/IP
- Microsoft Office 2010/13
- Smart phone platforms
- Microsoft DPM
- Microsoft Endpoint Protection and Kaspersky
- Microsoft System Centre and Mimecast
- Digidata (User Account Management)
- Web technology i.e., Joomla
Requirements:
- Matric with tertiary IT qualification
- Microsoft MCTIP desktop and / or server certifications – at least one
- Other Industry certifications such as COMPTIA or A+ advantageous
- 3 – 5 years’ experience within a similar environment is essential
- Traceable desktop support history
- Microsoft desktop and server operating systems
- Microsoft office and end user products
- Networking administration, backup technology, applications and virtualization knowledge
- Security knowledge – IT and otherwise
- Communications knowledge – mobile, 3G/LTE, APN including WAN, wireless and LAN
- Mimecast, MS Exchange, Cisco telephony and switching, Checkpoint and MS system centre
- Working knowledge of video conferencing technologies