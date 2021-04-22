Helpdesk Support Technician at private

Duties and Responsibilities

Operate helpdesk and log calls.

Support users with login and passwords Support users with windows issues

Operate within the SLA with business Windows Server support (VMware)

Execute office duties such as receiving goods from suppliers and the regions, scheduling and packing items for the courier services.

Interact with third parties when required for logistical, support or administration purposes for example but not limited to Telkom, IS, Vodacom, Interconnect, Digidata, Softline, Microsoft, EMC

Obtain and manage quotes for certain 3rd party services and hardware.

Create purchase orders on the system for certain IT procured services and hardware. Perform routine and periodic tasks such as removing backup tapes completing daily

check logs and files.

Keep users informed when a call is open and cannot be closed, confirming the anticipated resolution time.

Assist users with mobile and remote communications.

Assist with third party connections to and from the Company up to platform level. Maintain the Server room environment both operationally and physically.

Ensure operational availability of video conferencing equipment. User account management

Internet Website and Intranet webmaster

Execute on the employment contract with the Company and at a minimum perform the tasks described in this job description.

Operate within the policies and procedures of the Company. Rotate job roles with the Network and Server support

Knowledge/Technical Skills/Competencies

Team player with good communication skills

Work under pressure and to time lines. Work unsupervised and be disciplined. Be methodical.

Display troubleshooting capability.

Helpful and engaging manner, including phone support

Be mindful of quality and continuous improvement

Technical

Active directory and Exchange Windows 7/8/10

Windows Server 2003 – 2012 and above TCP/IP

Microsoft Office 2010/13 Smart phone platforms Microsoft DPM

Microsoft Endpoint Protection and Kaspersky Microsoft System Centre and Mimecast

Digidata (User Account Management) Web technology i.e. Joomla

Qualifications

Matric with tertiary IT qualification.

Microsoft MCTIP desktop and / or server certifications – at least one.

Other Industry certifications such as COMPTIA, A+ etc would be an advantage.

3 – 5 years’ experience within a similar environment is essential. Traceable desktop support history.

Microsoft desktop and server operating systems. Microsoft office and end user products.

General networking administration. General backup technology.

General applications knowledge.

General virtualization knowledge.

Adherence to policies and procedures. General security knowledge – IT and otherwise.

General communications knowledge – mobile, 3G/LTE, APN including WAN, wireless and LAN.

General tools and utilities used in administration and support.

Working knowledge of Mimecast, Microsoft Exchange, Cisco telephony and switching, Checkpoint and Microsoft system centre.

Working knowledge of video conferencing technologies. Keep current on new technologies and improvements.

Desired Skills:

Windows 7 8 10.

Windows Server 2003-2012

TCP/IP

Microsoft Office 2010/13

Web Technology

Digidata

Desktop Application Support

Mobile device support

Windows XP

Microsoft Office 2010

Windows 8.1

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Qualifications

Matric with tertiary IT qualification.

Microsoft MCTIP desktop and / or server certifications – at least one.

Other Industry certifications such as COMPTIA, A+ etc would be an advantage.

3 – 5 years’ experience within a similar environment is essential. Traceable desktop support history.

Microsoft desktop and server operating systems. Microsoft office and end user products.

General networking administration. General backup technology.

General applications knowledge.

General virtualization knowledge.

Adherence to policies and procedures. General security knowledge – IT and otherwise.

General communications knowledge – mobile, 3G/LTE, APN including WAN, wireless and LAN.

General tools and utilities used in administration and support.

Working knowledge of Mimecast, Microsoft Exchange, Cisco telephony and switching, Checkpoint and Microsoft system centre.

Working knowledge of video conferencing technologies. Keep current on new technologies and improvements.

Learn more/Apply for this position