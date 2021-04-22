The HVAC Project Manager is responsible for delivering a project through its various stages that will include design, facilitation, estimation, project implementation, client liaison, commissioning and close out.
KEY DELIVERABLES
– Project Deliverables
– Full project life cycle ownership: successful project delivery will include full implementation from initiation to deployment for one major or several minor initiatives simultaneously.
– Report on project success criteria results, metrics, test and deployment management activities.
– Develop and manage all aspects of project and program engagement from planning, external vendor relationships, communications, resources, budget, change, risks and issues.
– Provide on-site leadership for project team by building and motivating team members to meet project goals, adhering to their responsibilities and project milestones.
– Delegate tasks and responsibilities to appropriate personnel.
– Budget Management
– Provide status reporting regarding project milestones, deliverable, dependencies, risks and issues, communicating across leadership
– Prepare estimates and detailed project plan for all phases of the project
– Produce month-end profit claims
– Approval of Purchase Orders/Requisitions to vendors
– Approval of vendor invoices
– Prepare estimates
– Process Management
– Act as an internal quality control check for the project
– Manage on-going quality control and participate in quality issue resolution
– Define the Statement of Work and Specifications for the requested goods and services
– Relationship and Communication Management
– Support formal/informal schedules to manage the engagement contract
– Coach, mentor, motivate and supervise project and program team
– Identify and develop trusted adviser relationship with project and program stakeholders, sponsors and other stakeholders
– Monitor staff performance and complete performance reviews
– Communicates effectively with clients to identify needs and evaluate alternative technical solutions
– Service and Delivery
– Ensure that projects and programs are proceeding according to scope, schedule, budget and quality standards
– Manage project and program issues and risks to mitigate impact to baseline
– Procure adequate resources to achieve project objectives in planned timeframes
– Develop and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation and presentations to various audiences
– Manages client interaction and expectations regarding service efforts
– Critical Requirements*
– Must reside in Cape Town
- Meet minimum criteria below
- Qualification Criteria Requirements*
- Relevant Diploma / BTech in appropriate field of study, i.e. Mechanical Engineering (preferable)
- 5 – 10 Years HVAC Industry and/or Service Related industry experience (compulsory)
- Project Management qualification (beneficial)
- Red Seal (HVAC Refrigeration Technician/Mechanic) Trade Certificate (desirable)
- Valid Driver’s licence (compulsory)
- Experience / Knowledge*
- 5 Years demonstrable Project Management experience (mandatory)
- Industry specific software for load estimating, duct estimating and CAD
- Understands complex technical air-conditioning concepts.
- Possesses demonstrated work experience with more than one recognised brand of air-conditioning system.
Skills And Competencies
– Developing budgets
– Reporting skills
– Management Skills
– Project Management
– Business Acumen
– Organisational Skills
– Relationship building with stakeholders
Desired Skills:
- project management
- air-conditioning
- Project Management Building Services
- HVAC
- Project Installation
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
A national air-conditioning and maintenance company seeks to employ an experienced, HVAC Project Manager for its Cape Town office for a medium-term project
Employer & Job Benefits:
- company car
- medical aid
- pension