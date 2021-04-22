HVAC Project Manager

The HVAC Project Manager is responsible for delivering a project through its various stages that will include design, facilitation, estimation, project implementation, client liaison, commissioning and close out.

KEY DELIVERABLES

– Project Deliverables

– Full project life cycle ownership: successful project delivery will include full implementation from initiation to deployment for one major or several minor initiatives simultaneously.

– Report on project success criteria results, metrics, test and deployment management activities.

– Develop and manage all aspects of project and program engagement from planning, external vendor relationships, communications, resources, budget, change, risks and issues.

– Provide on-site leadership for project team by building and motivating team members to meet project goals, adhering to their responsibilities and project milestones.

– Delegate tasks and responsibilities to appropriate personnel.

– Budget Management

– Provide status reporting regarding project milestones, deliverable, dependencies, risks and issues, communicating across leadership

– Prepare estimates and detailed project plan for all phases of the project

– Produce month-end profit claims

– Approval of Purchase Orders/Requisitions to vendors

– Approval of vendor invoices

– Prepare estimates

– Process Management

– Act as an internal quality control check for the project

– Manage on-going quality control and participate in quality issue resolution

– Define the Statement of Work and Specifications for the requested goods and services

– Relationship and Communication Management

– Support formal/informal schedules to manage the engagement contract

– Coach, mentor, motivate and supervise project and program team

– Identify and develop trusted adviser relationship with project and program stakeholders, sponsors and other stakeholders

– Monitor staff performance and complete performance reviews

– Communicates effectively with clients to identify needs and evaluate alternative technical solutions

– Service and Delivery

– Ensure that projects and programs are proceeding according to scope, schedule, budget and quality standards

– Manage project and program issues and risks to mitigate impact to baseline

– Procure adequate resources to achieve project objectives in planned timeframes

– Develop and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation and presentations to various audiences

– Manages client interaction and expectations regarding service efforts

– Critical Requirements*

– Must reside in Cape Town

Meet minimum criteria below

Qualification Criteria Requirements*

Relevant Diploma / BTech in appropriate field of study, i.e. Mechanical Engineering (preferable)

5 – 10 Years HVAC Industry and/or Service Related industry experience (compulsory)

Project Management qualification (beneficial)

Red Seal (HVAC Refrigeration Technician/Mechanic) Trade Certificate (desirable)

Valid Driver’s licence (compulsory)

Experience / Knowledge*

5 Years demonstrable Project Management experience (mandatory)

Industry specific software for load estimating, duct estimating and CAD

Understands complex technical air-conditioning concepts.

Possesses demonstrated work experience with more than one recognised brand of air-conditioning system.

Skills And Competencies

– Developing budgets

– Reporting skills

– Management Skills

– Project Management

– Business Acumen

– Organisational Skills

– Relationship building with stakeholders

