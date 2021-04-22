IBM API Developer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A leading global Digital Solutions Tech company in Joburg seeks the unique skills of an IBM API Developer to join its team. You will require 8 years’ relevant work experience with 3 years’ being IBM API experience, hands-on IBM API Connect experience and be skilled with Developer Portal, API Manager, Developer toolkit, Web Services, API technologies, REST, Microservices, understand HTTP & HTTPS protocols, XML/JSON data structure, SOAP/REST services, XPath, RegEx, HTTP status codes, GET/POST methods, CRUD operations and experience with enterprise bus product and/or JMS [URL Removed] + Years relevant work experience and 3 years IBM API experience.

Hands-on experience on IBM API Connect with knowledge on Developer Portal, API Manager & Developer toolkit.

Strong knowledge setting up plans and managing Developer Portal.

Working with Web Services and API technologies, REST application and Microservices.

Understand HTTP and HTTPS protocols and basic knowledge of HTTP headers, request/response, XML/JSON data structure, SOAP/REST services.

Experience with XPath, RegEx, HTTP status codes, GET/POST methods, CRUD operations.

Experience on any enterprise service bus product and/or JMS messaging.

Clear grasp of SDLC principles and best practices Working experience and knowledge of API Gateway.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position