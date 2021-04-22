Information Security Threat Analyst at iOCO

The Role: Investment company searching for an Information Security Threat Analyst to provide Information Security Assurance services: implementation, monitoring, enforcement and reporting for all technology systems and services as required by the Enterprise Architecture Information Security precepts and to contribute to the design of current and future information security technology systems and services in support of the IT strategy. Skills and Experience: Essential Experience:

7 years IT work experience including 3+ years Information Security Specialist experience

Essential Qualification:

University degree in Information Technology or equivalent

Certification / Qualification in Information Systems e.g. Certified ethical hacker (CEH), CISSP (Certified Information Systems Security Professional), CEH (Certified Ethical Hacking), and Cisco Security qualification (CCSP)

Post grad University Degree in Information Technology discipline, CISSP

LCEH: Certified Ethical Hacker, CISSP Certification Cisco Certified Security Professional

Key Accountabilities: Key Performance Areas:

Provide strategic thinking and contributions to crafting of departmental business plan based on professional knowledge and experience, to ensure delivery of focus areas for the year in support of IT strategy

Apply cost effectiveness principles in planning and delivery to contribute to achievement of divisional financial targets

Ensure consistent results are delivered by continuous measurement against standards and SLAs

Ensure delivery of the application services based aspects of the Information security roadmap

Provide input into the formalization for the divisional budget

Ensure own deliverables stay within the agreed project scope, timelines and budget

Contribute to the design and evolution of the Enterprise Architecture Information Security precepts in the mitigation of current and future threats to existing technology systems and services and those being considered for adoption by providing thought leadership, guidance and specialist input through information security knowledge and fit for purpose product suggestions

Ensure systems, products or projects delivered contributes to improve client/investment service by providing input on budgets, resources required and process based on the understanding of costs, business objectives and relationship with external suppliers and stakeholders

Contribute as professional taking responsibility for both operational and strategic initiatives

Stakeholder Relationship Management:

Ensure collaboration with the ISO (Information security Officer, Enterprise Architecture, Solution Architects, Application developers, other ITD teams and other stakeholders

Act as the security ambassadors in the community by propagating security awareness across all staff at all opportunities to get buy in from the community

Build strategic Investment company / Industry/ Global network and relationships utilising social media, attending and presenting at conferences and training interventions

Learn more/Apply for this position