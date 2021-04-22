Interface Designer (JHB) (Contract) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A leading global Digital Solutions Tech company in Joburg seeks the visual talents of an Interface Designer to join its team. Non-Negotiable requirements include C# and Azure skills. You must also have UI/UX experience and be comfortable working in a fast-paced DevOps/Agile environment. Any prior Dynamics 365 & Power Platform experience will prove beneficial. Please note this is a 12-Month Contract role with the possibility of renewal.REQUIREMENTS:

UI/UX experience in MS stack – C# and Azure.

Prior experience with Dynamics 365 & Power Platform is a plus.

Must be comfortable working in a fast-paced environment following DevOps/Agile methodology.

Good communication skills are required.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position