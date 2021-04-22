Interim Executive Director: Enterprise Services for 6 months contract

Key Performance Areas

1.Executive Leadership & Management

? Executive oversight and coordination of all enterprise wide operations including Human Resources, ICT, Risk Management, Stakeholder Management, Communications, Marketing and Facilities including SHEQ;

? Ensuring ongoing operations excellence, and consistent quality of finance and human capital management in all enterprise operations;

? Ensure efficient and effective support to all operations across SANSA as well as advice and leadership to the CEO, Executive Management team, and Board.

? Develop and implement ongoing relationships with key support stakeholders, as well as ensuring harmonious inter-organisational relationships.

Strategic Planning

? Contribution to SANSA wide strategy and development & implementation of enterprise support strategies;

? Ensure effective implementation of enterprise support strategies.

? Provide executive oversight to all enterprise support functions ensuring SANSA-wide consideration in all strategic planning Operations and Business Development Management

? Oversight of day-to-day operations management of the enterprise support operations to ensure quality support is provided to SANSAoperations.

? Ensure appropriate legislation and compliance within HR, ICT, Risk, Stakeholder management, Communications, Marketing, and Facilities management including SHEQ.

? Facilitate linkages with key strategic partners that would ensure effective implementation of SANSA’s mandate.

? Provide marketing support to SANSA to increase the uptake of SANSA’s products and services in the national, regional and international market segments.

? Ensure a safe and healthy working environment for SANSA employees.

4. Finance & People Management

? Work with the CEO and Executive Management Team to ensure effective financial & people management within the enterprise support functions.

Human Resources Development (HRD)

? Oversee all strategies and tactics for HRD programs.

? Ensure effective talent management, succession planning and employee development strategies are in place and implemented

REQUIREMENTS

? Thoroughly committed to space science and technology advancement

? Excellence in operations management with the ability to integrate multiple functions across the organisation, coach staff, manage, and develop high-performance teams, set and achieve strategic and operational objectives

? Unwavering commitment to quality programmes

? Strong human resources experience with ability to provide effective oversight to this function

? Strong written and verbal communication skills; a persuasive and passionate communicator with excellent interpersonal and multidisciplinary project skills

? Action-oriented, entrepreneurial, adaptable, and innovative approach to business operations management

? Ability to work effectively in collaboration with diverse groups of people

? Passion, idealism, integrity, positive attitude, mission-driven, and self-directed

? Passion and caring attitude for people, staff development, and a deep desire to succeed

JOB REQUIREMENTS

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The individual should also be driven with energy and a conscientious approach to finding solutions. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required.

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATIONS OR EXPRIENCE

A post graduate qualification with extensive general management, and human resources management experience. IT experience would be an advantage. A social science and MBA qualification would be an added advantage. At least five (5) years’ senior management experience in an R&D or high-tech, science and/or engineering environment.

LANGUAGE SKILLS:

Ability to read, analyse, and interpret complex documents. Ability to respond effectively to the most sensitive inquiries or complaints. Ability to write articles using original or innovative techniques or style. Ability to effectively and persuasively communicate controversial or complex topics to top management, employees, public groups, and/or boards of directors.

NUMERICAL SKILLS:

Ability to apply advanced modelling concepts and proficiency with spreadsheets.

REASONING ABILITY:

Highest Skills: Ability to apply principles of logical thinking to a wide range of intellectual and practical problems. Ability to deal with nonverbal symbolism. Ability to deal with a variety of complex and sensitive situations.

SKILLS

To perform this job successfully, an individual should have knowledge of:

? Must be computer literate to a high degree with excellent spreadsheet and presentation skills.

? Must demonstrate organisational analysis skills and be knowledgeable on policy, processes and procedures.

? Should have knowledge of labour / industrial relations.

? Must have advanced Project Management skills.

? Should be highly motivated, energetic, and be a self-starter who has ability to be proactive.

? Should be able to act independently on own initiative.

? Should be a team player and inspirational leader.

? Should be able to work well under pressure and act in a disciplined manner.

? Should have a thorough understanding of relevant legislative requirements.

? Be an excellent and innovative communicator.

PROFESSIONAL REGISTRATIONS:

None

PHYSICAL DEMANDS:

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this Job, the employee is:

? Often required to use hands and fingers, and talk and hear and listen;

? Regularly required to sit; and

? Occasionally required to stand, walk and lift up to 25kg.

Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, depth perception and ability to adjust focus.

Requires extensive independent travel (driving and flights) mostly nationally.

WORK ENVIRONMENT:

The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

This person will spend most of their time in an office environment which is usually quiet.

LICENSES:

Driver’s license

Desired Skills:

