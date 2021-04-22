Intermediate Application Administrator at Reverside

Intermediate Application Administrator Role in JHB – Non-EE position – Any
About The Employer:
- Duties
- Coordinate, administer and execute build and deployment for SmartAdvice application
- Skills, Experience, attributes
- Strong experience with SDLC tools (Git, Jira, BitBucket)
- Structured, systematic, detailed
- Driven by sense of ownership & responsibility
- Flexible and adaptable
- Collaborative and inclusive