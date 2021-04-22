Intermediate Application Administrator at Reverside

Intermediate Application Administrator Role in JHB – Non-EE position – Any

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

Duties

Coordinate, administer and execute build and deployment for SmartAdvice application

Skills, Experience, attributes

Strong experience with SDLC tools (Git, Jira, BitBucket)



Structured, systematic, detailed



Driven by sense of ownership & responsibility



Flexible and adaptable



Collaborative and inclusive

