Intermediate Application Administrator at Reverside

Apr 22, 2021

Intermediate Application Administrator Role in JHB – Non-EE position – Any

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

About The Employer:

  • Duties

    • Coordinate, administer and execute build and deployment for SmartAdvice application

  • Skills, Experience, attributes

    • Strong experience with SDLC tools (Git, Jira, BitBucket)

    • Structured, systematic, detailed

    • Driven by sense of ownership & responsibility

    • Flexible and adaptable

    • Collaborative and inclusive

