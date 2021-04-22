Intermediate Full Stack .Net Developer with React.js – Cape Town – R750k to R850k CTC PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

The technical team of an Institutional development hub based in Cape Town CDB require a highly skilled Intermediate Full Stack .Net Developer with [URL Removed] experience.

This is the kind of organisation that supports and encourages growth through on-going learning opportunities. The successful developer needs to have the hunger to stretch themselves in order to successfully acquire new skills.

You will be responsible for developing new solutions and supporting existing systems in a challenging environment.

Up for the challenge? Apply now.

The essentials in order to secure an interview:

3+ years’ experience with solid experience in systems design and coding in Microsoft .Net, .Net Core, C#, React and JavaScript

Proficiency in database technology such as SQL Server, MySQL, or PostgreSQL

Worked in an Agile environment

Knowledge of software engineering practices for the full software development life cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, build processes and testing

Experience in interacting with business users to understand requirements and managing the implementation of system changes.

Advantageous experience, which puts you a step ahead of the rest:

Microservices

Docker and Kubernetes

Message queueing technologies (e.g. RabbitMQ)

Event driven architecture

Cloud (preferably AWS)

Qualifications:

Degree or Diploma in an Analytical, Quantitative field such as Computer Science, Engineering, Business science or similar

Reference Number for this position is KH52812 which is a permanent position based in Cape Town CBD offering a cost to company salary from R750k to R850k CTC PA. Contact Kayleigh on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

[URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

SQL Server

MySQL

PostgreSQL

Net Core

JavaScript

C#

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position