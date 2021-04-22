Intermediate .Net Full Stack Developer – Cape Town – R750k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you a futuristic .Net Developer ready to tackle your next challenge for one of SA’s prominent companies dominating the Fintech space.

You will find yourself working with the latest tech available. A typical day would include freshly served lunch and an onsite Barista, after utilizing your intellectual abilities you can hit the gym for a relaxing swim or a session of CrossFit.

Requirements:

5+ years’ experience e in .Net Development

Expertise in .Net Core, SQL, AWS, JavaScript and React

Docker, Kubernetes and Microservices (advantageous)

Qualification:

IT related Qualification

Reference Number for this position is RS2241 which is a permanent position based in Cape Town offering a cost to company salary of R750k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Rylene on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

.Net Core

SQL

AWS

JavaScript

React

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

