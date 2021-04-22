Internal Sales

Apr 22, 2021

Internal Sales person required for a tool and equipment franchise store, to be friendly, fluent in english and afrikaans and ability to sell well.

Knowledge of tools and equipment would be an advantage.

Desired Skills:

  • Selling
  • People Skills
  • Tools and Equipment
  • Manufacturing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Consulting Engineering
  • 1 to 2 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund
  • Incentive Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position