Internal Sales

Internal Sales person required for a tool and equipment franchise store, to be friendly, fluent in english and afrikaans and ability to sell well.

Knowledge of tools and equipment would be an advantage.

Desired Skills:

Selling

People Skills

Tools and Equipment

Manufacturing

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Consulting Engineering

1 to 2 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Incentive Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position