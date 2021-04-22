Junior Accountant (SAIPA)

Duties:
– Supervise 2 article clerks – including supervising SAIPA logbook
– Review financial files
– Register and submit annual WCA returns
– Submit annual returns with CIPC
Requirements:
– BCOM Accounting
– Completed articles at SAIPA Accountants Practice
– Passed SAIPA exam within last 2-3 years
– Pastel advanced level
– Excel advanced level
– Easyfiling advanced level
– uFiling advanced level
– Have formed companies and closed corporations
– Registered tax practitioner with SARS
– Good standing with SAIPA
– Up to date with taxation