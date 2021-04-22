Junior Accountant (SAIPA)

Duties:

– Supervise 2 article clerks – including supervising SAIPA logbook

– Review financial files

– Register and submit annual WCA returns

– Submit annual returns with CIPC

Requirements:

– BCOM Accounting

– Completed articles at SAIPA Accountants Practice

– Passed SAIPA exam within last 2-3 years

– Pastel advanced level

– Excel advanced level

– Easyfiling advanced level

– uFiling advanced level

– Have formed companies and closed corporations

– Registered tax practitioner with SARS

– Good standing with SAIPA

– Up to date with taxation

