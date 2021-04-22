Junior Associate: Dispute Resolution / Litigation (Legal Industry) at O’Brien Recruitment

A great opportunity to join a Big Corporate Law Firm!

OVERVIEW

An opportunity has become available for an Associate to join in the Dispute Resolution practice in their Cape Town office. The candidate will join a busy and successful team and gain excellent exposure to diverse matters including but not limited to renewable energy and construction disputes, contractual disputes, shareholder disputes, and insurance matters across a broad spectrum of corporate clients. There will be exposure to High Court matters and arbitrations, primarily local arbitrations but also international arbitrations.

The ideal candidate will –

be pragmatic and solution-driven, with an understanding of each client’s business and economics and the factors that drive a client’s decision-making processes;

have litigation experience;

have a passion for dispute resolution;

have strong verbal and written communication skills (with a focus on plain English);

have a strong work ethic and an ability to conceive strategy, exercise initiative, take responsibility;

be capable of working under pressure in a fast-paced environment;

be prepare to work long hours or over weekends when the matter requires it;

thrive in a team environment.

ROLE RESPONSIBILITIES

taking responsibility for matters allocated under the overall supervision of the director in the team;

supervising the work of candidate attorneys;

drafting of pleadings, affidavits, notices, opinions and correspondence;

maintaining a disciplined administration of the practice;

maintaining daily time-recording and settling fee narratives at month end;

consulting with and advising clients;

legal research; and

participating in the marketing activities of the team, including participation in presentations and seminars and the writing of thought leadership articles.

REQUIREMENTS:

An LLB Degree;

Admission as an Attorney in South Africa

1st year or 2nd year Associate

Preference to candidates from major law firms with commercial litigation experience

Learn more/Apply for this position