Junior Associate: Dispute Resolution / Litigation (Legal Industry) at O’Brien Recruitment

A great opportunity to join a Big Corporate Law Firm!
OVERVIEW
An opportunity has become available for an Associate to join in the Dispute Resolution practice in their Cape Town office. The candidate will join a busy and successful team and gain excellent exposure to diverse matters including but not limited to renewable energy and construction disputes, contractual disputes, shareholder disputes, and insurance matters across a broad spectrum of corporate clients. There will be exposure to High Court matters and arbitrations, primarily local arbitrations but also international arbitrations.
The ideal candidate will –
- be pragmatic and solution-driven, with an understanding of each client’s business and economics and the factors that drive a client’s decision-making processes;
- have litigation experience;
- have a passion for dispute resolution;
- have strong verbal and written communication skills (with a focus on plain English);
- have a strong work ethic and an ability to conceive strategy, exercise initiative, take responsibility;
- be capable of working under pressure in a fast-paced environment;
- be prepare to work long hours or over weekends when the matter requires it;
- thrive in a team environment.
ROLE RESPONSIBILITIES
- taking responsibility for matters allocated under the overall supervision of the director in the team;
- supervising the work of candidate attorneys;
- drafting of pleadings, affidavits, notices, opinions and correspondence;
- maintaining a disciplined administration of the practice;
- maintaining daily time-recording and settling fee narratives at month end;
- consulting with and advising clients;
- legal research; and
- participating in the marketing activities of the team, including participation in presentations and seminars and the writing of thought leadership articles.
REQUIREMENTS:
- An LLB Degree;
- Admission as an Attorney in South Africa
- 1st year or 2nd year Associate
- Preference to candidates from major law firms with commercial litigation experience