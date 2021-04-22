Do you have a strong retail background? We have a vacancy available as a Junior Branch Manager for a well-spoken bilingual individual (Afrikaans and English). This opportunity is for a results’ driven leader that makes decisions on facts with excellent Business Acumen within the retail industry. Previous retail management experience is non-negotiable.
Minimum requirements:
- Matric
- Excellent Leadership ability and experience in leading a team
- Solid Retail background
- Strong business acumen (Understanding Budgets, GP’s, ability to read a Financial Statement)
- Target driven individual
- Excellent communication skills
- Figure orientated
Duties and responsibilities amongst others:
- Assisting with all operational aspects including distribution operations, customer service, human resource, administration, and sales.
- Identify current and prospective sales opportunities.
- Execute action plan based on Departmental performance and monthly expenses.
- Meet goals and metrics set out in the Ops scorecard.
- Assisting in managing the budget and ensure all expenses stay within the set parameters.
- Bring out the best of branch’s personnel by providing training, coaching, development, and motivation through E-learning, on-the-job training, supplier training.
- Assisting in identifying areas of improvement and propose corrective actions that meet challenges and leverage growth opportunities.
- Share knowledge with other branches and headquarters on effective practices, competitive intelligence, business opportunities, and needs.
- Address customer and employee satisfaction issues promptly.
- Adhere to high ethical standards and comply with all regulations/applicable laws.
- Network to improve the presence and reputation of the branch and company.
- Stay abreast of competing markets and provide reports on market movement and penetration.
- Sit in on meeting with admin supervisor/floor manager and receiving supervisor. (Separate meeting template to be distributed).
- Sit in on a weekly stock meeting with the floor manager/Receiving supervisor to ensure all areas of responsibility are recorded and monitored.
- Assisting with the monitoring and reporting on weekly Sales to budget/Sales on Last year, GP to budget/GP on Last year.
- Sales employee performance and commission. (Daily sales meeting must be held).
- Measure and draw conclusions from the foot count of Last year.
- Providing input on Departmental performance breakdown and action plan for areas that are out of line.
- Assisting in Aged stock action plan in order to drive it down and minimize cash investment in old stock.
- Stock received (POD sign-off vs capturing on the system). What was the time-lapse?
- Monthly staff schedule/weekend staff schedule must be drawn up a month in advance and communicated to the staff to ensure that time and attendance is fully monitored and recorded.
- Corrective actions after the mystery shopper visit must be communicated to all staff and the monthly customer service score must be above the benchmark indicated by the Ops scorecard.
- Hazard counts and stock adjustment must be measured on a weekly basis (Plus corrective action if applicable)
Danielle Snyman
Recruitment Specialist