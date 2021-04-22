Junior Branch Manager

Do you have a strong retail background? We have a vacancy available as a Junior Branch Manager for a well-spoken bilingual individual (Afrikaans and English). This opportunity is for a results’ driven leader that makes decisions on facts with excellent Business Acumen within the retail industry. Previous retail management experience is non-negotiable.

Minimum requirements:

Matric

Excellent Leadership ability and experience in leading a team

Solid Retail background

Strong business acumen (Understanding Budgets, GP’s, ability to read a Financial Statement)

Target driven individual

Excellent communication skills

Figure orientated

Duties and responsibilities amongst others:

Assisting with all operational aspects including distribution operations, customer service, human resource, administration, and sales.

Identify current and prospective sales opportunities.

Execute action plan based on Departmental performance and monthly expenses.

Meet goals and metrics set out in the Ops scorecard.

Assisting in managing the budget and ensure all expenses stay within the set parameters.

Bring out the best of branch’s personnel by providing training, coaching, development, and motivation through E-learning, on-the-job training, supplier training.

Assisting in identifying areas of improvement and propose corrective actions that meet challenges and leverage growth opportunities.

Share knowledge with other branches and headquarters on effective practices, competitive intelligence, business opportunities, and needs.

Address customer and employee satisfaction issues promptly.

Adhere to high ethical standards and comply with all regulations/applicable laws.

Network to improve the presence and reputation of the branch and company.

Stay abreast of competing markets and provide reports on market movement and penetration.

Sit in on meeting with admin supervisor/floor manager and receiving supervisor. (Separate meeting template to be distributed).

Sit in on a weekly stock meeting with the floor manager/Receiving supervisor to ensure all areas of responsibility are recorded and monitored.

Assisting with the monitoring and reporting on weekly Sales to budget/Sales on Last year, GP to budget/GP on Last year.

Sales employee performance and commission. (Daily sales meeting must be held).

Measure and draw conclusions from the foot count of Last year.

Providing input on Departmental performance breakdown and action plan for areas that are out of line.

Assisting in Aged stock action plan in order to drive it down and minimize cash investment in old stock.

Stock received (POD sign-off vs capturing on the system). What was the time-lapse?

Monthly staff schedule/weekend staff schedule must be drawn up a month in advance and communicated to the staff to ensure that time and attendance is fully monitored and recorded.

Corrective actions after the mystery shopper visit must be communicated to all staff and the monthly customer service score must be above the benchmark indicated by the Ops scorecard.

Hazard counts and stock adjustment must be measured on a weekly basis (Plus corrective action if applicable)

