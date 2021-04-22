Junior Branch Manager

Apr 22, 2021

Do you have a strong retail background? We have a vacancy available as a Junior Branch Manager for a well-spoken bilingual individual (Afrikaans and English). This opportunity is for a results’ driven leader that makes decisions on facts with excellent Business Acumen within the retail industry. Previous retail management experience is non-negotiable.

Minimum requirements:

  • Matric
  • Excellent Leadership ability and experience in leading a team
  • Solid Retail background
  • Strong business acumen (Understanding Budgets, GP’s, ability to read a Financial Statement)
  • Target driven individual
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Figure orientated

Duties and responsibilities amongst others:

  • Assisting with all operational aspects including distribution operations, customer service, human resource, administration, and sales.
  • Identify current and prospective sales opportunities.
  • Execute action plan based on Departmental performance and monthly expenses.
  • Meet goals and metrics set out in the Ops scorecard.
  • Assisting in managing the budget and ensure all expenses stay within the set parameters.
  • Bring out the best of branch’s personnel by providing training, coaching, development, and motivation through E-learning, on-the-job training, supplier training.
  • Assisting in identifying areas of improvement and propose corrective actions that meet challenges and leverage growth opportunities.
  • Share knowledge with other branches and headquarters on effective practices, competitive intelligence, business opportunities, and needs.
  • Address customer and employee satisfaction issues promptly.
  • Adhere to high ethical standards and comply with all regulations/applicable laws.
  • Network to improve the presence and reputation of the branch and company.
  • Stay abreast of competing markets and provide reports on market movement and penetration.
  • Sit in on meeting with admin supervisor/floor manager and receiving supervisor. (Separate meeting template to be distributed).
  • Sit in on a weekly stock meeting with the floor manager/Receiving supervisor to ensure all areas of responsibility are recorded and monitored.
  • Assisting with the monitoring and reporting on weekly Sales to budget/Sales on Last year, GP to budget/GP on Last year.
  • Sales employee performance and commission. (Daily sales meeting must be held).
  • Measure and draw conclusions from the foot count of Last year.
  • Providing input on Departmental performance breakdown and action plan for areas that are out of line.
  • Assisting in Aged stock action plan in order to drive it down and minimize cash investment in old stock.
  • Stock received (POD sign-off vs capturing on the system). What was the time-lapse?
  • Monthly staff schedule/weekend staff schedule must be drawn up a month in advance and communicated to the staff to ensure that time and attendance is fully monitored and recorded.
  • Corrective actions after the mystery shopper visit must be communicated to all staff and the monthly customer service score must be above the benchmark indicated by the Ops scorecard.
  • Hazard counts and stock adjustment must be measured on a weekly basis (Plus corrective action if applicable)

Danielle Snyman

Recruitment Specialist

Learn more/Apply for this position