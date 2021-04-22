Junior Business Intelligence Developer (MSBI / SQL Server Stack) – Fourways / JHB – R360k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A leading Management Consulting Firm specialising in the Business Intelligence Solutions & Data Analytics space, servicing clients in the SA market, including several major banks and insurance providers among others has a fantastic opportunity for a Junior BI Developer.

It’s an opportunity to work in a space that will keep you a step ahead in the development industry and is adaptive to change even through trying times, Don’t miss out on this awesome opportunity. APPLY NOW!

Requirements:

Relevant Degree / Diploma

Microsoft Certified e.g. MCSE (Ideal)

1 to 3 years of relevant experience

SQL Server

T-SQL

SQL

SSIS

SSRS

SSAS

MDX

DAX

Power BI

Azure

