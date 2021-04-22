Junior Buyer – Rail – ORACLE SYSTEMS

Primary Purpose of Role:
Primarily responsible is procurement functions for all parts and material required. All products and parts are to be secured at cost, quality and delivery at competitive levels consistent with policies and performance requirements while maintaining a strong supplier relationship to assure continuity of supply and maximum profitability. Additional responsibilities will include scheduling, and inventory of products and parts as assigned with excellent follow through with vendors.
Essential Duties & Responsibilities: Include the following (Other duties may be assigned)
- Prepares Material Request Proposals (MRP) and creates Returned Materials Authorizations (RMA)
- Expedites P.O.’s as needed, or delays as necessary to organizational commitments
- Sources all domestic vendors; initiates new supplier search and performs supplier evaluation with the SCT quality team
- Obtain acknowledgment of all PO place
- Identify problem areas that impact supplier delivery and quality performance and initiates corrective action
- Supports organization to reduce cost, consolidate supply base, reduce inventory, develop and implement new suppliers
- Understand, track, and forecast the key cost drivers for assigned suppliers and takes appropriate actions
- Control purchased material and product cost
- Establish and maintain supplier performance and certification process
- Works closely with the Production/Factory Manager in scheduling requirements
- Create schedules through the use of excel – outside of the company system to verify to the system
- Perform spreadsheet analysis, cost analysis and comparisons
- Engages in Customer Service responsibilities related to estimated delivery times
- Provide smooth and efficient interface and communication with all departments, staff, sourcing agents
- Assure purchasing procedures are followed
Job Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:
- Ability to plan and manage from a 30 day to 1-year time span
- Ability to organize and manage multiple priorities and re-prioritize as required
- Demonstrate leadership skills in supplier/peer interactions with the ability to influence others
- Strategic in finding cost effective solutions to maximize efficiency of entire purchasing process
- Possesses knowledge of material work planning and methods in engineering processes and procedures
- Possess effective negotiation skills
- Accurate and efficient verbal and written communication skills, ability to work with wide range of personalities in a high task load/project-oriented environment
- Manages and coordinates all necessary follow-up steps for closure
Desired Skills:
- BUYING
- MRP
- ORACLE SYSTEMS
- RFQ
- Supplier Relationships
- Purchasing Processes
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Rail Transportation
- 2 to 5 years Purchasing & Procurement
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma