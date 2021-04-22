Junior Buyer – Rail – ORACLE SYSTEMS

Primary Purpose of Role:

Primarily responsible is procurement functions for all parts and material required. All products and parts are to be secured at cost, quality and delivery at competitive levels consistent with policies and performance requirements while maintaining a strong supplier relationship to assure continuity of supply and maximum profitability. Additional responsibilities will include scheduling, and inventory of products and parts as assigned with excellent follow through with vendors.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities: Include the following (Other duties may be assigned)

Prepares Material Request Proposals (MRP) and creates Returned Materials Authorizations (RMA)

Expedites P.O.’s as needed, or delays as necessary to organizational commitments

Sources all domestic vendors; initiates new supplier search and performs supplier evaluation with the SCT quality team

Obtain acknowledgment of all PO place

Identify problem areas that impact supplier delivery and quality performance and initiates corrective action

Supports organization to reduce cost, consolidate supply base, reduce inventory, develop and implement new suppliers

Understand, track, and forecast the key cost drivers for assigned suppliers and takes appropriate actions

Control purchased material and product cost

Establish and maintain supplier performance and certification process

Works closely with the Production/Factory Manager in scheduling requirements

Create schedules through the use of excel – outside of the company system to verify to the system

Perform spreadsheet analysis, cost analysis and comparisons

Engages in Customer Service responsibilities related to estimated delivery times

Provide smooth and efficient interface and communication with all departments, staff, sourcing agents

Assure purchasing procedures are followed

Job Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

Ability to plan and manage from a 30 day to 1-year time span

Ability to organize and manage multiple priorities and re-prioritize as required

Demonstrate leadership skills in supplier/peer interactions with the ability to influence others

Strategic in finding cost effective solutions to maximize efficiency of entire purchasing process

Possesses knowledge of material work planning and methods in engineering processes and procedures

Possess effective negotiation skills

Accurate and efficient verbal and written communication skills, ability to work with wide range of personalities in a high task load/project-oriented environment

Manages and coordinates all necessary follow-up steps for closure

Desired Skills:

BUYING

MRP

ORACLE SYSTEMS

RFQ

Supplier Relationships

Purchasing Processes

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Rail Transportation

2 to 5 years Purchasing & Procurement

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

