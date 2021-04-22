Junior Recruitment Consultant

We are looking for a young, energetic Junior Recruitment Consultant (Non-Smoker) to join our dynamic team. Must be target-driven, highly energetic, fast-paced, and able to work under extreme pressure. Must be willing to take calls and accommodate candidates after hours. Must be able to speak, read and write Afrikaans.

If you are gutsy enough, contact our Director (Adel) after 17h00 in the afternoon with your sales pitch on “what makes you different”. She looks forward to hearing from you. [Phone Number Removed]; (Adel Visser)

Minimum requirements

Matric

Recruitment experience will be an advantage (looking for the right attitude)

Target Driven / Results orientated / fast paste and Money hungry

Excellent Communication skills (Afrikaans and English) not negotiable

Must be computer literate – Typing speed no less than 40 w.p.m

Able to work in an open-plan environment

Team player

Non-Smoker

Our team has a pro-active approach and is solution-driven with a personalised strategy to suit our client’s individual requirements. We are committed to entering a partnership with our clients to provide them with a workforce through quality placements and specialized services.

We pride ourselves on the fact that we can offer the most innovative staffing solution possible through the time we spend to gain an in-depth understanding of our client’s needs. We also believe in staying actively involved throughout the entire selection process and by doing that we offer our client’s a unique and innovative solution where the emphasis is placed on providing a limited number of quality candidates appropriately matched to each position.

Duties and responsibilities amongst other:

Sourcing quality candidates for existing business

Receive and screening of ad-response / incoming CV’s

Sourcing of potential candidates via Pnet / Career Junction and other methods

Contact / Screening and interview all possible candidates for available positions

CV submission to relevant clients

CV submission to relevant clients Co-ordinating of the recruitment process with client and candidate

Making the placement

