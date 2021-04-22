Lead Document Controller at GIBB

GIBB Mining is a multi-disciplinary engineering design and project management enterprise, specialising in innovative and sustainable techno-economic holistic solutions for mining projects, from concept stage to commissioning and handover. Here you will find an environment conducive to helping you make the most of your abilities and skills. This subsidiary of GIBB Group is looking for another talented professional to complement their team, in the form of a Lead Document Controller.
We welcome your application if you believe you meet the requirements for this position.
The successful candidate will be responsible for/should possess the following:
- Ensure all project documentation is correctly numbered and recorded as per approved numbering procedure
- Ensure that drawing numbers are allocated and registered
- Ensure project documents / drawings are released and distributed under cover of a Transmittal Note
- Ensure audit trail exists for all project documentation / drawings
- Prepare Document Control reports
- Ensure that all Incoming and Outgoing project documentation is controlled and recorded
- Ensure that documents for Internal squad-check and External review are issued and recorded
- Ensure that all documents are correctly filed
- Provide support to all Project participants in adhering to the Document Control procedure
- Ensure that Administrative tasks including filing, copying, etc. are executed as required
- Liaise with contractors (i.e. their appointed person for handling documentation ) on day-to-day Document Control related issues and provide focal point for contractor Document Control related queries
- Prepare all Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Management documentation for archiving
- Set up and maintain Distribution Matrix
- Maintain confidentiality of documentation
- Manage the electronic sharing and/or transfer of documents and data to Internal and External Clients
- Any other Document Control related task as delegated by the Project Controls Manager / Project Manager
- Prepare list of duties and schedules for the driver and manage accordingly
- Supervise and ensure the stationary control procedures are being adhered to and are functioning properly
- Ensure that all stationery, binding and printing is captured for billing purposes
- Ensure that the project asset register is maintained and updated regularly
Key Performance Areas
- Accurate and up to date capturing and filing of all project documentation per approved project filing structure
- Generate accurate document audit trail reports
- Accuracy of documentation description and storage on e-filing system
- Accountable for location of documents at all times
- Generation and management of project documentation templates
- Training of project team members in the correct use of the e-filing system
- Monitoring of deviations from the e-filing procedure and taking timely corrective action
- Maintenance of project asset register
Job Requirements:
Qualifications:
- Matric / Grade 12 / Tertiary qualification
Experience:
- 10 years’ experience in electronic document management systems within an EPCM project management environment with at least two major construction contracts completed from inception to commissioning and handover
Knowledge:
- MS Office package, SharePoint / Project Wise / other e-document repository system, project document filing system / structure, project documentation handover to client process
Reports to:
Project Controls Manager / Project Manager
Immediate Subordinates:
Assistant document controller / Driver
Liaises with:
All Project team members, Client representatives, Suppliers, Contractors
Desired Skills:
- electronic document management systems
- EPCM project management
- construction contracts
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years Admin Clerk
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric