Lead Document Controller at GIBB

GIBB Mining is a multi-disciplinary engineering design and project management enterprise, specialising in innovative and sustainable techno-economic holistic solutions for mining projects, from concept stage to commissioning and handover. Here you will find an environment conducive to helping you make the most of your abilities and skills. This subsidiary of GIBB Group is looking for another talented professional to complement their team, in the form of a Lead Document Controller.

We welcome your application if you believe you meet the requirements for this position.

The successful candidate will be responsible for/should possess the following:

Ensure all project documentation is correctly numbered and recorded as per approved numbering procedure

Ensure that drawing numbers are allocated and registered

Ensure project documents / drawings are released and distributed under cover of a Transmittal Note

Ensure audit trail exists for all project documentation / drawings

Prepare Document Control reports

Ensure that all Incoming and Outgoing project documentation is controlled and recorded

Ensure that documents for Internal squad-check and External review are issued and recorded

Ensure that all documents are correctly filed

Provide support to all Project participants in adhering to the Document Control procedure

Ensure that Administrative tasks including filing, copying, etc. are executed as required

Liaise with contractors (i.e. their appointed person for handling documentation ) on day-to-day Document Control related issues and provide focal point for contractor Document Control related queries

Prepare all Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Management documentation for archiving

Set up and maintain Distribution Matrix

Maintain confidentiality of documentation

Manage the electronic sharing and/or transfer of documents and data to Internal and External Clients

Any other Document Control related task as delegated by the Project Controls Manager / Project Manager

Prepare list of duties and schedules for the driver and manage accordingly

Supervise and ensure the stationary control procedures are being adhered to and are functioning properly

Ensure that all stationery, binding and printing is captured for billing purposes

Ensure that the project asset register is maintained and updated regularly

Key Performance Areas

Accurate and up to date capturing and filing of all project documentation per approved project filing structure

Generate accurate document audit trail reports

Accuracy of documentation description and storage on e-filing system

Accountable for location of documents at all times

Generation and management of project documentation templates

Training of project team members in the correct use of the e-filing system

Monitoring of deviations from the e-filing procedure and taking timely corrective action

Maintenance of project asset register

Job Requirements:

Qualifications:

Matric / Grade 12 / Tertiary qualification

Experience:

10 years’ experience in electronic document management systems within an EPCM project management environment with at least two major construction contracts completed from inception to commissioning and handover

Knowledge:

MS Office package, SharePoint / Project Wise / other e-document repository system, project document filing system / structure, project documentation handover to client process

Reports to:

Project Controls Manager / Project Manager

Immediate Subordinates:

Assistant document controller / Driver

Liaises with:

All Project team members, Client representatives, Suppliers, Contractors

Desired Skills:

electronic document management systems

EPCM project management

construction contracts

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Admin Clerk

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

