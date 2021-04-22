Lecturer (Independent Contractor) – Engineering at IIE MSA

The IIE’s MSA in Ruimsig has Lecturer (Independent Contractor) vacancies in the School of Engineering, ICT, Science and Health in the following modules:
- Machine Systems – Advanced Concepts of Machine Systems Design
- Calculus – Advanced Differential and Integral Calculus
- Mathematics – Advanced Mathematical Concepts
- Physics – Basics of Electrical and Optical Physics
- Communication Development – Communication for Development
- Chemistry – Chemical Reactions in Engineering
- Design Project: Electrical and Electronic Engineering – Design Project, Year 3
- Capstone Design Project: Electrical and Electronic Engineering Design Project, Capstone
- Digital Electronics – Digital Electronics
- Economics – Economic Decision Making for Sustainability
- Embedded Systems – Embedded Systems
- Experimental Methods in Mechanical Engineering – Experimental Methods in Mechanical Engineering 2
- Accounting – Financial Accounting
- Project Management – Multidisciplinary Applied Community Projects
- Machine Dynamics – Machine Dynamics for Engineering Systems
- Mechanics – Mechanics: The Interaction of Forces
- Fluid Mechanics – Mechanics of Fluid Flow Systems
- Manufacturing Techniques – Manufacturing Techniques
- Power Electronics – Power Electronics
- Capstone Research Project – Research Project, Capstone
- Signal processing – Signal Processing
- Strength of Materials – Strength of Materials under Simple Loading Conditions
- Sociology – Sociological Perspectives of Development
- Statistics – Statistical Methods
- Telecommunication Systems – Telecommunication Systems
- Thermal Machinery – Thermal Machinery for Industrial Application
- Thermodynamics – Thermodynamic Properties of Fluids
Key Performance Areas:
- Preparation, development of assessments, and conducting of lectures, tutorials, workshops, and seminars;
- Providing study guidance, learning support, consultation and mentoring of students;
- Initiation and development of module materials, including on-line and web-based materials;
- Marking and grading of student assessments;
- Module coordination and quality assurance;
- A range of administrative functions connected to the discipline and modules being taught;
- Involvement in relevant committees, workshops, task groups and other activities;
- Other duties commensurate to the position as required.
Minimum Qualification Requirements
- Master’s degree in the specified discipline/s.
Minimum Work Experience Required
- At least 3 years’ lecturing experience in a similar higher education role at a tertiary institution.
Other Job Requirements
- Demonstrated capability to lecture, conduct tutorials and seminars at tertiary level in an effective manner in the core courses stipulated at the highest academic level;
- Expertise in e-learning programs such as Blackboard and Moodle;
- Up-to-date knowledge of curriculum areas being taught at the highest academic level;
- Demonstrated capacity to design, set and evaluate assessments at the appropriate level for the courses stipulated;
- High level of communication skills in verbal, written and electronic modes; and
- Proven high-level administrative abilities.
Working Conditions:
- Please note that this is an Independent Contractor role.
- Interested persons are invited to submit a covering letter, which clearly states which module(s) they are interested in developing, together with their detailed CV responding to the selection criteria with details of three referees.
- Positions are part-time, with lectures taking place between 08:00-18:00 on weekdays; however, practicums might occur on Saturdays.
- Should you encounter difficulty applying for this vacancy, you can email your CV (ONLY) directly to: [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Organisation
- communication skills.
- Presentation Skills
- Lecturing
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Masters
About The Employer:
IIE MSA, formerly known as Monash South Africa, was founded in 2001 by Monash University. Since April 2019 we are part of The Independent Institution of Education (The IIE), a leader in the higher education sphere. The IIE is internationally recognised by the British Accreditation Council. IIE MSA, located on a 100-hectare campus in Ruimsig, Johannesburg, in the province of Gauteng. In addition to domestic (South African) students, IIE MSA is home to a diverse of cultures of students from 50 African countries.