Lecturer (Independent Contractor) – Engineering at IIE MSA

The IIE’s MSA in Ruimsig has Lecturer (Independent Contractor) vacancies in the School of Engineering, ICT, Science and Health in the following modules:

Machine Systems – Advanced Concepts of Machine Systems Design

Calculus – Advanced Differential and Integral Calculus

Mathematics – Advanced Mathematical Concepts

Physics – Basics of Electrical and Optical Physics

Communication Development – Communication for Development

Chemistry – Chemical Reactions in Engineering

Design Project: Electrical and Electronic Engineering – Design Project, Year 3

Capstone Design Project: Electrical and Electronic Engineering Design Project, Capstone

Digital Electronics – Digital Electronics

Economics – Economic Decision Making for Sustainability

Embedded Systems – Embedded Systems

Experimental Methods in Mechanical Engineering – Experimental Methods in Mechanical Engineering 2

Accounting – Financial Accounting

Project Management – Multidisciplinary Applied Community Projects

Machine Dynamics – Machine Dynamics for Engineering Systems

Mechanics – Mechanics: The Interaction of Forces

Fluid Mechanics – Mechanics of Fluid Flow Systems

Manufacturing Techniques – Manufacturing Techniques

Power Electronics – Power Electronics

Capstone Research Project – Research Project, Capstone

Signal processing – Signal Processing

Strength of Materials – Strength of Materials under Simple Loading Conditions

Sociology – Sociological Perspectives of Development

Statistics – Statistical Methods

Telecommunication Systems – Telecommunication Systems

Thermal Machinery – Thermal Machinery for Industrial Application

Thermodynamics – Thermodynamic Properties of Fluids

Key Performance Areas:

Preparation, development of assessments, and conducting of lectures, tutorials, workshops, and seminars;

Providing study guidance, learning support, consultation and mentoring of students;

Initiation and development of module materials, including on-line and web-based materials;

Marking and grading of student assessments;

Module coordination and quality assurance;

A range of administrative functions connected to the discipline and modules being taught;

Involvement in relevant committees, workshops, task groups and other activities;

Other duties commensurate to the position as required.

Minimum Qualification Requirements

Master’s degree in the specified discipline/s.

Minimum Work Experience Required

At least 3 years’ lecturing experience in a similar higher education role at a tertiary institution.

Other Job Requirements

Demonstrated capability to lecture, conduct tutorials and seminars at tertiary level in an effective manner in the core courses stipulated at the highest academic level;

Expertise in e-learning programs such as Blackboard and Moodle;

Up-to-date knowledge of curriculum areas being taught at the highest academic level;

Demonstrated capacity to design, set and evaluate assessments at the appropriate level for the courses stipulated;

High level of communication skills in verbal, written and electronic modes; and

Proven high-level administrative abilities.

Working Conditions:

Please note that this is an Independent Contractor role.

Interested persons are invited to submit a covering letter, which clearly states which module(s) they are interested in developing, together with their detailed CV responding to the selection criteria with details of three referees.

Positions are part-time, with lectures taking place between 08:00-18:00 on weekdays; however, practicums might occur on Saturdays.

Should you encounter difficulty applying for this vacancy, you can email your CV (ONLY) directly to: [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Organisation

communication skills.

Presentation Skills

Lecturing

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Masters

About The Employer:

IIE MSA, formerly known as Monash South Africa, was founded in 2001 by Monash University. Since April 2019 we are part of The Independent Institution of Education (The IIE), a leader in the higher education sphere. The IIE is internationally recognised by the British Accreditation Council. IIE MSA, located on a 100-hectare campus in Ruimsig, Johannesburg, in the province of Gauteng. In addition to domestic (South African) students, IIE MSA is home to a diverse of cultures of students from 50 African countries.

