Lecturer (Independent Contractor) – Engineering at IIE MSA

Apr 22, 2021

The IIE’s MSA in Ruimsig has Lecturer (Independent Contractor) vacancies in the School of Engineering, ICT, Science and Health in the following modules:

  • Machine Systems – Advanced Concepts of Machine Systems Design
  • Calculus – Advanced Differential and Integral Calculus
  • Mathematics – Advanced Mathematical Concepts
  • Physics – Basics of Electrical and Optical Physics
  • Communication Development – Communication for Development
  • Chemistry – Chemical Reactions in Engineering
  • Design Project: Electrical and Electronic Engineering – Design Project, Year 3
  • Capstone Design Project: Electrical and Electronic Engineering Design Project, Capstone
  • Digital Electronics – Digital Electronics
  • Economics – Economic Decision Making for Sustainability
  • Embedded Systems – Embedded Systems
  • Experimental Methods in Mechanical Engineering – Experimental Methods in Mechanical Engineering 2
  • Accounting – Financial Accounting
  • Project Management – Multidisciplinary Applied Community Projects
  • Machine Dynamics – Machine Dynamics for Engineering Systems
  • Mechanics – Mechanics: The Interaction of Forces
  • Fluid Mechanics – Mechanics of Fluid Flow Systems
  • Manufacturing Techniques – Manufacturing Techniques
  • Power Electronics – Power Electronics
  • Capstone Research Project – Research Project, Capstone
  • Signal processing – Signal Processing
  • Strength of Materials – Strength of Materials under Simple Loading Conditions
  • Sociology – Sociological Perspectives of Development
  • Statistics – Statistical Methods
  • Telecommunication Systems – Telecommunication Systems
  • Thermal Machinery – Thermal Machinery for Industrial Application
  • Thermodynamics – Thermodynamic Properties of Fluids

Key Performance Areas:

  • Preparation, development of assessments, and conducting of lectures, tutorials, workshops, and seminars;
  • Providing study guidance, learning support, consultation and mentoring of students;
  • Initiation and development of module materials, including on-line and web-based materials;
  • Marking and grading of student assessments;
  • Module coordination and quality assurance;
  • A range of administrative functions connected to the discipline and modules being taught;
  • Involvement in relevant committees, workshops, task groups and other activities;
  • Other duties commensurate to the position as required.

Minimum Qualification Requirements

  • Master’s degree in the specified discipline/s.

Minimum Work Experience Required

  • At least 3 years’ lecturing experience in a similar higher education role at a tertiary institution.

Other Job Requirements

  • Demonstrated capability to lecture, conduct tutorials and seminars at tertiary level in an effective manner in the core courses stipulated at the highest academic level;
  • Expertise in e-learning programs such as Blackboard and Moodle;
  • Up-to-date knowledge of curriculum areas being taught at the highest academic level;
  • Demonstrated capacity to design, set and evaluate assessments at the appropriate level for the courses stipulated;
  • High level of communication skills in verbal, written and electronic modes; and
  • Proven high-level administrative abilities.

Working Conditions:

  • Please note that this is an Independent Contractor role.
  • Interested persons are invited to submit a covering letter, which clearly states which module(s) they are interested in developing, together with their detailed CV responding to the selection criteria with details of three referees.
  • Positions are part-time, with lectures taking place between 08:00-18:00 on weekdays; however, practicums might occur on Saturdays.
  • Should you encounter difficulty applying for this vacancy, you can email your CV (ONLY) directly to: [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Organisation
  • communication skills.
  • Presentation Skills
  • Lecturing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Masters

About The Employer:

IIE MSA, formerly known as Monash South Africa, was founded in 2001 by Monash University. Since April 2019 we are part of The Independent Institution of Education (The IIE), a leader in the higher education sphere. The IIE is internationally recognised by the British Accreditation Council. IIE MSA, located on a 100-hectare campus in Ruimsig, Johannesburg, in the province of Gauteng. In addition to domestic (South African) students, IIE MSA is home to a diverse of cultures of students from 50 African countries.

