Legal Secretary – Commercial at Drake International

Apr 22, 2021

A top, well established legal firm is looking for a qualified and experienced Legal Secretary who has experience working in a Commercial Division to join their team! Requirements:

  • Matric
  • Relevant qualification
  • Min 3yrs legal secretary experience in a commercial division is required
  • MS Office Literate

Responsibilities:

  • Maintain effective liaison between Associates and clients by attending to calls, questions and messages to ensure high level of client confidence
  • Deal with queries, follow up and give feedback timeously
  • Record calls and content into the billling system for correct invoicing of clients
  • Develop and maintain efficient filing, follow up and reminder systems in accordance with company policies and procedures
  • Maintain effective file management
  • Implement the reminder system
  • Manage the flow of post
  • Transcribe correspondence and documents relating to agreement, applications, court processes and various other correspondence in accordance with company policies and procedures
  • Administer the serving and filing of court documents and return dates as per the deadlines
  • Maintain electronic diary for the Associates
  • Prepare and arrange for all consultations and appointments for the Associates and make all necessary travel arrangements
  • Prepare invoices, statements and reports in accordance with company policies and procedures

Good communication skillsHigh attention to detailPresentableTeam Player

About The Employer:

Drake International

