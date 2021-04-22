Legal Secretary – Commercial at Drake International

A top, well established legal firm is looking for a qualified and experienced Legal Secretary who has experience working in a Commercial Division to join their team! Requirements:

Matric

Relevant qualification

Min 3yrs legal secretary experience in a commercial division is required

MS Office Literate

Responsibilities:

Maintain effective liaison between Associates and clients by attending to calls, questions and messages to ensure high level of client confidence

Deal with queries, follow up and give feedback timeously

Record calls and content into the billling system for correct invoicing of clients

Develop and maintain efficient filing, follow up and reminder systems in accordance with company policies and procedures

Maintain effective file management

Implement the reminder system

Manage the flow of post

Transcribe correspondence and documents relating to agreement, applications, court processes and various other correspondence in accordance with company policies and procedures

Administer the serving and filing of court documents and return dates as per the deadlines

Maintain electronic diary for the Associates

Prepare and arrange for all consultations and appointments for the Associates and make all necessary travel arrangements

Prepare invoices, statements and reports in accordance with company policies and procedures

Good communication skillsHigh attention to detailPresentableTeam Player

About The Employer:

Drake International

Learn more/Apply for this position