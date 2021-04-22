Legal Secretary – Commercial at Drake International

A top, well established legal firm is looking for a qualified and experienced Legal Secretary who has experience working in a Commercial Division to join their team! Requirements:
- Matric
- Relevant qualification
- Min 3yrs legal secretary experience in a commercial division is required
- MS Office Literate
Responsibilities:
- Maintain effective liaison between Associates and clients by attending to calls, questions and messages to ensure high level of client confidence
- Deal with queries, follow up and give feedback timeously
- Record calls and content into the billling system for correct invoicing of clients
- Develop and maintain efficient filing, follow up and reminder systems in accordance with company policies and procedures
- Maintain effective file management
- Implement the reminder system
- Manage the flow of post
- Transcribe correspondence and documents relating to agreement, applications, court processes and various other correspondence in accordance with company policies and procedures
- Administer the serving and filing of court documents and return dates as per the deadlines
- Maintain electronic diary for the Associates
- Prepare and arrange for all consultations and appointments for the Associates and make all necessary travel arrangements
- Prepare invoices, statements and reports in accordance with company policies and procedures
Good communication skillsHigh attention to detailPresentableTeam Player
About The Employer:
Drake International