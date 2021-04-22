Management Accountant – Mining

Our client in the mining industry is looking for a Management Accountant to join their team in Lime Acres, Northern Cape.

Reporting to the Manager: Finance, the role will oversee the Management Accounting sub function and provide expertise and leadership to ensure that all goals are achieved and strategic direction is provided across the team to drive performance excellence and strong governance focus and / or responsible to manage the Management information and analysis function, in order to meet the short, medium and long term objectives of the mining operation and to provide Senior Management with appropriate financial management information and advice.

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Work with business to provide input and finalise short- and medium-term cash forecasts and contribute to preparation and management of financial outcomes of the LOM, MWP, 3 year plan, 1 year plan and Monthly Forecast.

Responsible for the generation of cost saving ideas.

Provide accounting expertise and skills to the operation; advising on accounting solutions to enhance or ensure the effectiveness of the operation.

Provide necessary leadership to the sub-function that will ensure finance processes are understood, valued and adhered to.

Drive initiatives as appropriate to improve work practices and procedures. Review and approve master data change requests.

Lead and support any necessary Commercial decision-making using scenario analysis and Dashboards.

Engage internal and external stakeholders on Management Accounting related matters, and support the operation on Management Accounting related engagement.

Establish and maintain good working relationships and an effective / sound communication system within the operation.

Ensure that all financial reporting is aligned with standards, guidelines and schedules.

Ensure implementation of all financial reporting processes by driving a strong compliance framework. Manage the service levels for Finance Reporting for new/changed/ decommissioned reports.

Monitor and evaluate performance against established strategies, frameworks, systems and programme, and identify and advise on opportunities for improvement to provide assurance to the Manager: Finance.

Ensure accurate and timely reporting of financial data at Operation level (including internal cost and capital data) for the company and provision of information to enable effective decision making.

Review and communicate the analysis of operational KPI’s, metrics and other key analytical data highlighting significant performance issues to senior management.

Supervise the Internal Reporting, Capital Reporting and Cost Reporting processes; Support senior management in decision making by analysing and presenting critical financial and management reports at Operation level.

Model behaviour that is consistent with the Company Vision and Values.

Requisite Management Leadership practices:

Managerial team working, context setting and planning;

Just-in-time and just-within-quality task assignment;

Personal effectiveness appraisal, coaching the reward and recognition review;

Mentoring, individual career development, selection;

Talent pool planning and development;

Cross-functional control and integration.”

Drive organizational values that affect the company’s relationship with its employees:

Work for everyone at a level consistent with their level of potential capability, values and interests.

Opportunities for work in line with individual growth.

Using requisite managerial leadership practices.

Clear articulation of accountability and authority to engender trust and confidence in all working relationships.

Managers-once-removed mentoring subordinates-once-removed on career development.

Articulation of long-term organizational vision through direct communication from the top.

Opportunities to participate in work development.

Model behaviour that is consistent with the Company’s values and Code of Ethical Conduct

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

B.Com Degree Accounting OR B.Tech Degree Cost Management Accounting OR CIMA qualification

A minimum of 5 years financial experience in the mining accounting environment

Computer Literacy and Microsoft Office Suite (Advanced Excel)

Valid drivers’ license

ADVANTAGE

Of the minimum 5 years financial experience, at least 3 years at a supervisory level

Auditing/ Accounting/ Management Accounting systems experience (AccPac and Essbase)

Management Development Programme (MDP) or equivalent.

TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES:

Demonstrate knowledge and skill with regards to financial accounting standards, practices, tax directives and legislative requirements.

Demonstrate knowledge and skill in risk management principles and practices.

Demonstrate strong commercial and financial knowledge and understanding of internal financial controls.

Demonstrate knowledge and skill with regards to financial accounting standards, practices and legislative requirements.

Demonstrate knowledge and skill in budgeting, forecasting and capital expenditure.

Demonstrate knowledge and skill as a commercially astute, business minded, operationally oriented individual of superior intelligence who is profit driven with bottom line awareness.

