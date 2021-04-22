Manager: Finance – Mining

Our client in the mining industry is looking for a Manager: Finance, to join their team in Koffiefontein.

Reporting to the General Manager, the role will provide strategic direction and management expertise as well as manage performance and governance to ensure achievement of both the company and the Operation’s financial goals and objectives. Reporting with dotted line to the Group Finance Department, the incumbent will be responsible to oversee the full commercial function, including finance, costing, payrolls, stores and procurement.

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Develop the Operational Functional plan aligned to the Group Functional strategy to align and support the achievement of the Operation’s strategy.

Execute the Group Functional conceptual framework, systems and programmes.

Contribute to the formulation of the General Manager’s (GM) Operational Plan.

Implement Functional and regulatory standards and provide assurance to the GM and Group Functional Lead on compliance to these standards.

Implement Functional performance monitoring systems and standards that are to be complied with by the operation taking into consideration industry best practise and company objectives.

Responsible to generate ideas to increase throughput, efficiencies and productivity and to reduce cost – these could include projects to be conducted.

Planning & Budget: Develop and execute an Operational Finance plan and support the operation’s related plan in order to demonstrate efficiency and effectiveness in achieving business performance objectives.

Manage the budget for the area of responsibility. Provide input and oversight to the budget for the operation in order to provide assurance to GM.

Execution of SIB and expansion capital projects in respect of Function.

Responsible for the generation of cost saving ideas.

Provide necessary leadership to ensure costing and financial processes are understood, valued and adhered to across all areas of responsibility; manage the achievement of master data integrity.

Provide Functional expertise and skills to the operation; advising on Functional solutions to enhance or ensure the effectiveness of the operation.

Ensure capacity and bench strength of functional talent pool by coordinating, directing and leading the Finance talent on the operation.

Demonstrate leadership and management abilities – strategic and entrepreneurial thinking, change and knowledge management, organisational learning focus, creating a high-performance culture.

Engage internal and external stakeholders on Functional related matters, and support the operation on Functional related engagement.

Establish and maintain good working relationships and an effective / sound communication system within the operation.

Ensure that all Operational Finance reporting is aligned with standards, guidelines and schedules.

Monitor and evaluate performance against established strategies, frameworks, systems and programme, and identify and advise on opportunities for improvement to provide assurance to the GM and Group Functional Lead.

Create a strong compliance environment through communication and implementation of financial planning process, accounting policy and practices for Financial Management.

Enable critical decision making by senior management by communicating analysis of key finance reports, KPI’s and metrics.

Identify, recommend and implement continuous business process improvement of processes, policies procedures, systems and guidelines.

Ensure and enable the efficient functioning of the Supply Chain function and to enable optimal production performance. This includes amongst others optimal stock keeping, warehouse management and on-site repairs procurement.

Monthly Payroll that is accurate and reflects the authorised hours worked.

Record the transactions of the operation within ambit of company policies, IAS and GAAP.

Participate in a sustainable process to identify, assess and rank Financial risk as these relate to the operation, in order to promote a Financial and risk-aware culture, ensure that any potential impact is understood, and facilitate effective decision making, Financial risk mitigation and provide this as input into the ERM program.

Governance custodian on mine to ensure policies and procedures are adhered to, and internal controls are optimal.

Model behaviour that is consistent with the Company Safety, Health and Environment Vision and Values.

Model behaviour that is consistent with the Company’s values and Code of Ethical Conduct.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

B.Com (Hons) Accounting or similar NQF Level 8 qualification

Management Development Programme (MDP) or equivalent

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a relevant Finance management role, preferably in the mining industry

Up-to-date with IAS and GAAP

Advanced computer literacy

AccPac or other Finance systems experience

Valid driver’s license

ADVANTAGE:

Senior Management Development Programme (SMDP) or equivalent qualification

Desired Skills:

finance manager

commercial function

MDP

mining

IAS

GAAP

AccPac

Learn more/Apply for this position