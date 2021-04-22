Manager: Performance Planning and Reporting at National Research Foundation

he National Research Foundation (NRF) supports and promotes research and human capital development through funding, the provision of National Research Facilities and science outreach platforms and programmes to the boarder community in all fields science and technology, including natural science, engineering, social science and humanities. The Corporate Governance Unit is responsible for supporting the NRF Board and the CEO in ensuring high organisational performance, ethical leadership, accountability and organisational effectiveness through a robust system for managing organisational performance, risk, ethics, policy and compliance. The NRF seeks to a highly skilled and open minded person to deliver professional services in the specialist areas of Planning, Monitoring, Reporting and Evaluation across the NRF under the direction of the NRF Governance Directorate. As a Schedule 3A public entity, the NRF is required to comply with PFMA and all instructions issued based on its provisions. The Framework for Strategic Plans and Annual Performance Plans issued by the DPME are therefore applicable to the NRF.

The key functions for this position are: Lead the planning process to produce annual performance plans and operational plans. Manage the production of quarterly, annual and strategic mid-term assessment reports. Develop and maintain the management systems for performance planning, monitoring and evaluation at different level of the organisation. Provide specialist professional services to the leadership and management of the organisation on management on planning, reporting and organisational performance. Manage the process for the audits of pre-determined objectives (AoPO) conducted by the Internal Audit and by Auditor General of South Africa (AGSA). Address inquiries from regulatory authorities and auditors regarding compliance with requirements in legislation, policy and standards requirements. * Prepare reports for senior management and the board of directors regarding plans and reports of organisational performance.

Key requirements: Minimum of B degree in Business or Management Sciences. Five (5) years relevant experience in the organisational performance planning, monitoring, evaluation and reporting domains, at least 2 of which must be in a management role. * Working experience of the following:

o The principles of monitoring and evaluation as it applies to the measurement of organisational performance. o Public sector legal requirements pertaining to planning and reporting including the PFMA, National Treasury and Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Frameworks (DPME) etc. o National policies and applicable to the Science, Innovation, Technology and Higher Education sectors Excellent track record of coordination of work across a decentralised organisation. Track record in designing and orchestrating organisation wide campaigns to obtain buy-in and to develop and implement change. Advanced computer literacy and competency. Ability to plan, and ensure delivery within quality and time expectations. Ability to execute multiple tasks of a complex nature and to work under pressure. Understanding of higher education sector and science council environment will be an added advantage. * As the Governance unit is critically dependent on working closely with the NRF Board, all corporate functions as well as with all divisions of the NRF, an ability to communicate and good understanding of roles of different governance functions will be an advantage.

The NRF is committed to the employment equity and redress and appointment to this position will be made in line with the NRF Employment Equity Plan. Correspondence will be conducted with the shortlisted candidates only

