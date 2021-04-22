Material Supply Specialist

Job Description: Material Supply Specialist coordinate and expedite movement of materials to the production line as well as between suppliers according to the production plan. The Specialist is also responsible for analysis and maintenance of system records or movements.

Must be able to work independently without supervision

Must work well under pressure (physical and mental stamina)

Must have good communication skills to communicate with production daily

Must be logical, and have situational awareness

Knowledge of SAP, DIALOG, START, Computer Literacy (MS Office)

TS16949 Awareness Training

Knowledge of SA Supplier Industry and Automotive Industry

Must be available to work shifts to support team and emergency situations

In Depth knowledge and understanding of Supply Chain process

Must be a team player

Willingness to work a 3 shift model

Outputs

Manage material availability to support Production requirements and deviations

Independently manage emergency services (air / sea / road)

Manage the run-in of the new model and runout of parts for Engineering Changes (local and import) with a focus on a seamless, cost effective change in line with the EC strategy

Manage and lead cost reduction activities and initiatives

Manage ideal stock levels for import and local parts

Manage local Suppliers to ensure compliance with ASN and delivery requirements

Manage and support local Suppliers when impacts occur, co-ordinate activities relating to 3 step / SFM 8 D’s, cripples / line impacts / etc.

Manage supporting MRP functions timeously (part parameters, bonding, invoice / delivery queries etc.)

Represent Material Supply in Project Teams

Liaise with Local Suppliers, Service Providers, other Plants and In-house Suppliers and Customers

Job Requirements:

Minimum NQF 6 – National Diploma in Logistics or relevant equivalent

Minimum 3 years relevant experience in Logistics / Supply Chain Management or

Detailed understanding of inventory control

3 years automotive experience

Presentation in cross functional teams

Project experience

