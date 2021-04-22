Job Description: Material Supply Specialist coordinate and expedite movement of materials to the production line as well as between suppliers according to the production plan. The Specialist is also responsible for analysis and maintenance of system records or movements.
- Must be able to work independently without supervision
- Must work well under pressure (physical and mental stamina)
- Must have good communication skills to communicate with production daily
- Must be logical, and have situational awareness
- Knowledge of SAP, DIALOG, START, Computer Literacy (MS Office)
- TS16949 Awareness Training
- Knowledge of SA Supplier Industry and Automotive Industry
- Must be available to work shifts to support team and emergency situations
- In Depth knowledge and understanding of Supply Chain process
- Must be a team player
- Willingness to work a 3 shift model
Outputs
- Manage material availability to support Production requirements and deviations
- Independently manage emergency services (air / sea / road)
- Manage the run-in of the new model and runout of parts for Engineering Changes (local and import) with a focus on a seamless, cost effective change in line with the EC strategy
- Manage and lead cost reduction activities and initiatives
- Manage ideal stock levels for import and local parts
- Manage local Suppliers to ensure compliance with ASN and delivery requirements
- Manage and support local Suppliers when impacts occur, co-ordinate activities relating to 3 step / SFM 8 D’s, cripples / line impacts / etc.
- Manage supporting MRP functions timeously (part parameters, bonding, invoice / delivery queries etc.)
- Represent Material Supply in Project Teams
- Liaise with Local Suppliers, Service Providers, other Plants and In-house Suppliers and Customers
Job Requirements:
- Minimum NQF 6 – National Diploma in Logistics or relevant equivalent
- Minimum 3 years relevant experience in Logistics / Supply Chain Management or
- Detailed understanding of inventory control
- 3 years automotive experience
- Presentation in cross functional teams
- Project experience