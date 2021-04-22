Mechanical Engineer (Pr.Eng / Pr.Tech. Eng) – Cape Town at iOCO

The Role: An Engineering consulting company requires a Mechanical Engineer, registered with ECSA to provide expertise on their Building [URL Removed] and Experience: Essential Experience:
- Min. 3 years experience in mechanical engineering experience – Investigation, designing and reporting on HVAC, Wet services, and Fire Protections Services within the building services industry. Contracts management, financial control including liaising with Clients and Contractors.
- Min. 3 years experience in projects and leading teams.
Essential Qualification:
- BTech or BEng Mechanical
- Registered with ECSA – [URL Removed] or [URL Removed]
Preferred Qualifications:
- B.Eng Mechanical
- ECSA – [URL Removed]
Key Accountabilities: KPA’S:
- Reading and responding to queries regarding ongoing projects.
- Financial Control ?? Fee proposals, invoicing, and certification
- Design and Review HVAC, Wet, and Fire Services.
- Arrange and attend Meetings
- Reading and Writing of reports.
- Visit construction sites for quality control
- Set up tender documents including Specifications and Bills of quantities.
- Liaising with other professional team members with regards to past, current and future projects.
Personality and Attributes: Personality Attributes:
- Strong communication andwritten skills
- Good organizational and co-ordination skills
- Figure and detail orientated