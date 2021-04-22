Mechanical Engineer (Pr.Eng / Pr.Tech. Eng) – Cape Town at iOCO

The Role: An Engineering consulting company requires a Mechanical Engineer, registered with ECSA to provide expertise on their Building [URL Removed] and Experience: Essential Experience:

Min. 3 years experience in mechanical engineering experience – Investigation, designing and reporting on HVAC, Wet services, and Fire Protections Services within the building services industry. Contracts management, financial control including liaising with Clients and Contractors.

Min. 3 years experience in projects and leading teams.

Essential Qualification:

BTech or BEng Mechanical

Registered with ECSA – [URL Removed] or [URL Removed]

Preferred Qualifications:

B.Eng Mechanical

ECSA – [URL Removed]

Key Accountabilities: KPA’S:

Reading and responding to queries regarding ongoing projects.

Financial Control ?? Fee proposals, invoicing, and certification

Design and Review HVAC, Wet, and Fire Services.

Arrange and attend Meetings

Reading and Writing of reports.

Visit construction sites for quality control

Set up tender documents including Specifications and Bills of quantities.

Liaising with other professional team members with regards to past, current and future projects.

Personality and Attributes: Personality Attributes:

Strong communication andwritten skills

Good organizational and co-ordination skills

Figure and detail orientated

