Mechanical Resident Engineer at GIBB

GIBB Mining is a multi-disciplinary engineering design and project management enterprise, specialising in innovative and sustainable techno-economic holistic solutions for mining projects, from concept stage to commissioning and handover. Here you will find an environment conducive to helping you make the most of your abilities and skills. This subsidiary of GIBB Group is looking for another talented professional to complement their team, in the form of a Mechanical Resident Engineer.

We welcome your application if you believe you meet the requirements for this position.

The successful candidate will be responsible for/should possess the following:

Overseeing all the different engineering processes in the construction phase (typically constructability risk assessments, heavy lift studies, review QCP’s, review construction schedule logic and review commissioning plans – cold, wet, hot)

Ensure construction schedule adherence, quality and safety compliance in terms of the contract

Participate in weekly progress meetings with all parties involved in a construction project

Review designs and supervise on-site commissioning activities.

Manage smooth commissioning of the project by Coordinating between Owner Operator and the Contractor.

Supervise and validate commissioning plans in accordance with project guidelines.

Location: Site based (Mpumalanga)

Contract duration: 19 months (may vary dependent upon construction progress)

Maximum working hours per month: 192

Work times: May include abnormal working times to suit construction / commissioning requirements

Accommodation: Included in monthly package

Living out site allowance: To be agreed

Job Requirements:

Qualifications:

BSc Eng (Mechanical) or National Diploma (Mechanical Engineering)

Professional Registration: ECSA

Experience:

10+ years construction

Reports to: Owner’s Team specialist Discipline Engineers

Subordinates: Mechanical Clerk of Works (x2)

Desired Skills:

Professional Registration: ECSA

BSc Eng (Mechanical)

Learn more/Apply for this position