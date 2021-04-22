Mechanical Technician / Technologist – Cape Town at iOCO

The Role: An Engineering consulting company requires a Mechanical Technician / Technologist to provide expertise on their Building [URL Removed] and Experience: Essential Experience:
- 3 – 5 years?? experience in Building Projects
- Design and Installation supervision experience related to mechanical fields (Consulting Build Environment)
- HVAC
- Medical Gas
- Fire
- Lifts
- Wet Services
- Proven records of past projects ?? Planning and Execution
- Revit & AutoCAD experience required.
- Valid Driver??s License
Essential Qualification:
- Mechanical Engineering Diploma or B-Tech will be beneficial.
- Suitable candidates must have at least a completed National Diploma in Mechanical Engineering and have relevant experience.
Beneficial:
- B-Tech Mechanical Engineering
Key Accountabilities: KPA’s:
- Complete handling of projects from start to finish ensuring the completion of projects in a timely and efficient manner
- Projects Team Liaison
- Site & Professional Team meetings
- Designing and Managing Mechanical Projects
- Preparation of construction documentation
- Site Inspections
- Managing Sub contractors on site
- Writing reports
- Project cost management
Personality and Attributes: Personality Attributes:
- Strong communication andwritten skills
- Good organizational and co-ordination skills
- Figure and detail orientated