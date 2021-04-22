Medical Officer (ends 31 March 2024) MRU

A Medical Officer (Fixed Term Contract – ends 31 March 2024) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s MatCH Research Unit (MRU) in Durban – Kwa-Zulu Natal.
Background
MRU is a division of the Wits Health Consortium under the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of the University of the Witwatersrand. We are committed to supporting the millennium development goals aimed at gender equity, maternal and child health and combatting HIV.
These guide our work which focuses on sexual and reproductive health with research being conducted in microbicides, barrier methods, service integration, and contraception. We conduct clinical, behavioral, operations and implementation science research and support health systems strengthening including capacity building and technical support.
Main purpose of the job
- To provide clinical support to clinical activities at the Research Site
Location
- MRU Durban – Commercial City Research Site
Key performance areas
- Perform clinician duties as per protocol
- Clinical trial administration
- Staff management
- Administration
Required minimum education and training
- Medical Doctor with MBCHB with experience in clinical medicine and/or public health
- Valid driver’s license
- Current registration with Health Professions Council South Africa
Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities
- Experience in clinical trials
- Certification in good clinical practice
- Dispensing license
- Adaptable
- Flexible
- Able to work under pressure and adhere to deadlines
- Self-motivated, able to work independently and work as part of a multidisciplinary team
- Ability to function and operate strategically with sound clinical and business acumen
- Confidentiality, tact and discretion must be maintained at all times
- Thorough, with good attention to detail
- Ordered and systematic in approach to tasks, with strict adherence to protocol
- Exceptional planning and organizational skills are required together with working knowledge of Microsoft Office
- Able to exercise discretion and independent decision-making
- Ability to prioritize own workload, take initiative (pro-active) and work to tight deadlines
- Self-motivated with high regard for work ethic, values and integrity
- A year of experience in managing/ supervising nurses and other health staff
- Knowledge of state and local government structures
Required minimum work experience
- Minimum 2-3 years experience as a clinical practitioner
TO APPLY
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experienceas mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- The closing date for all applications is 29 April 2021.
- Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.
- In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.
AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.