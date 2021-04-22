Medical Officer (ends 31 March 2024) MRU

A Medical Officer (Fixed Term Contract – ends 31 March 2024) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s MatCH Research Unit (MRU) in Durban – Kwa-Zulu Natal.

Background

MRU is a division of the Wits Health Consortium under the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of the University of the Witwatersrand. We are committed to supporting the millennium development goals aimed at gender equity, maternal and child health and combatting HIV.

These guide our work which focuses on sexual and reproductive health with research being conducted in microbicides, barrier methods, service integration, and contraception. We conduct clinical, behavioral, operations and implementation science research and support health systems strengthening including capacity building and technical support.

Main purpose of the job

To provide clinical support to clinical activities at the Research Site

Location

MRU Durban – Commercial City Research Site

Key performance areas

Perform clinician duties as per protocol

Clinical trial administration

Staff management

Administration

Required minimum education and training

Medical Doctor with MBCHB with experience in clinical medicine and/or public health

Valid driver’s license

Current registration with Health Professions Council South Africa

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

Experience in clinical trials

Certification in good clinical practice

Dispensing license

Adaptable

Flexible

Able to work under pressure and adhere to deadlines

Self-motivated, able to work independently and work as part of a multidisciplinary team

Ability to function and operate strategically with sound clinical and business acumen

Confidentiality, tact and discretion must be maintained at all times

Thorough, with good attention to detail

Ordered and systematic in approach to tasks, with strict adherence to protocol

Exceptional planning and organizational skills are required together with working knowledge of Microsoft Office

Able to exercise discretion and independent decision-making

Ability to prioritize own workload, take initiative (pro-active) and work to tight deadlines

Self-motivated with high regard for work ethic, values and integrity

A year of experience in managing/ supervising nurses and other health staff

Knowledge of state and local government structures

Required minimum work experience

Minimum 2-3 years experience as a clinical practitioner

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 29 April 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Learn more/Apply for this position