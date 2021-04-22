Medical Science Liaison at Multi-National Pharmaceutical Company

ROLE

MEDICAL SCIENCE LIAISON

DIVISION

MEDICAL AFFAIRS

REPORTS TO

MSL MANAGER

SCOPE OF RESPONSIBILITY

All relevant treatment areas for registered and pipeline products

LOCATION

NATIONAL

ROLE PURPOSE

To ensure that Company has an efficient Medical Presence within relevant therapeutic areas. To work on increasing Company’s scientific presence in the Market and enhancing patient access to treatment

ORGANISATIONAL STRUCTURE

PRIMARY ROLES & RESPONSIBILITIES, amongst others

Function as part of the medical team with cross collaboration within the various team roles

Develop and drive medical plans and initiatives as per the company’s business objectives

Develop pre-launch and launch activities for new medicines

Initiate and implement medical strategies through medical insights and cross-collaboration

Generate and share in-field insights with cross functional teams

Drive medical leadership and excellence internally and externally by establishing the company’s presence with leading Key Opinion Leaders, key stakeholders, medical associations and academic institutions for strategic therapeutic areas

Liaise regularly with identified Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and stakeholders to provide ongoing, balanced scientific exchange related to on-label indications

Participate in the development of key medical activities (e.g. Advisory Boards, Round Table meetings, medical education and peer-to-peer training activities etc.)

Maintain a high level of knowledge and understanding of the latest scientific/medical knowledge relevant to Company treatment areas

Review and approve meetings with external stakeholders/Key Opinion Leaders, materials as well as grants/donations based on merits and medical-scientific content with the guidance of company Standard Operating Procedures and company policies

Comply with external and internal legal and compliance regulations

Respond to unsolicited requests from Health Care Professionals (HCPs) for medical information (including off-label information) for registered and unregistered medicines

Medical Information

Provide Medical information on products to customers (internal & external)

Addressing off label queries and clinical data searches

Provide clinical input and responses to complex products and medical queries by supporting the Medical Representatives in field who receiving questions from clinicians and any other Health Care Practitioners

Support with Management of Key Relationships

Initiate, develop and maintain good relationships with Key Opinion Leaders. Map and develop key messages and initiatives for KOL’s in line with the Business strategy. Identify KOL’s to attend local and international congresses

Support in terms of arranging pre-launch activities when necessary. Create platform to allow ease of access of advice on matters involving disease area and treatment options as they arise

Speaker briefing with regards to scientific meetings

Training HCP’s with regards to products and clinical data. Attending key conferences and building relationship with thought leaders as well as disseminating key learnings to internal customers

Maintain a good scientific reputation within the Pharmaceutical industry and ensure input and alignment with strategic associations

Medical and Scientific Support to Broader Business

Provide medical and scientific support to marketing and business development, clarifying any medical issues pertaining to any re-imbursement issues, health technology information and market access initiative

Liaise with specific brand managers on regular basis to determine areas where medical/scientific support may be required, e.g. conceptualizing and drafting promotional materials and provide medical guidance or necessary insights to assist with product training

Provide an in-depth product knowledge to facilitate discussion on a peer-to-peer level, in all disease areas with sound advise on treatment options to increase confidence in Company’s product portfolio and scientific credibility

Leverage deep scientific expertise combined with strong insights of key customers to develop, in collaboration with Sales and Marketing, impactful projects than can positively reinforce brand strategy and key medical messages. Provide guidance on Medical and product training for commercial staff.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

NOT NEGOTIABLE

Sciences Degree, MSc or BSc Degree

Min 3 Years’ experience in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Strong scientific background preferably (biology, biochemistry, pharmacy)

Demonstrates advanced communication and negotiation skills

Demonstrates strong project management and medical affairs skills and clinical background skills

Demonstrates good customer orientation

Multi tasks effectively and planning skills

Demonstrates good training/facilitation skills/disease

A good team player. Goal orientated

Ability to engage with stakeholders

Computer literacy (MS Office, Word, Power Point)

Must be willing to travel

Desired Skills:

Medical Affairs

Clinical background

scientific

presentation

communication both written and verbal

negotiation

project management

planning

computer literacy

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Leading Multi-Natinal Pharmaceutical Company

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Car Allowance

Petrol

Incentive Bonus

