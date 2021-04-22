Medical Science Liaison at Multi-National Pharmaceutical Company

ROLE
MEDICAL SCIENCE LIAISON
DIVISION
MEDICAL AFFAIRS
REPORTS TO
MSL MANAGER
SCOPE OF RESPONSIBILITY
All relevant treatment areas for registered and pipeline products
LOCATION
NATIONAL
ROLE PURPOSE
To ensure that Company has an efficient Medical Presence within relevant therapeutic areas. To work on increasing Company’s scientific presence in the Market and enhancing patient access to treatment
ORGANISATIONAL STRUCTURE
PRIMARY ROLES & RESPONSIBILITIES, amongst others
- Function as part of the medical team with cross collaboration within the various team roles
- Develop and drive medical plans and initiatives as per the company’s business objectives
- Develop pre-launch and launch activities for new medicines
- Initiate and implement medical strategies through medical insights and cross-collaboration
- Generate and share in-field insights with cross functional teams
- Drive medical leadership and excellence internally and externally by establishing the company’s presence with leading Key Opinion Leaders, key stakeholders, medical associations and academic institutions for strategic therapeutic areas
- Liaise regularly with identified Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and stakeholders to provide ongoing, balanced scientific exchange related to on-label indications
- Participate in the development of key medical activities (e.g. Advisory Boards, Round Table meetings, medical education and peer-to-peer training activities etc.)
- Maintain a high level of knowledge and understanding of the latest scientific/medical knowledge relevant to Company treatment areas
- Review and approve meetings with external stakeholders/Key Opinion Leaders, materials as well as grants/donations based on merits and medical-scientific content with the guidance of company Standard Operating Procedures and company policies
- Comply with external and internal legal and compliance regulations
- Respond to unsolicited requests from Health Care Professionals (HCPs) for medical information (including off-label information) for registered and unregistered medicines
MSL MANAGER
MEDICAL SCIENCE LIAISON
VACANT
Medical Information
Provide Medical information on products to customers (internal & external)
- Addressing off label queries and clinical data searches
Provide clinical input and responses to complex products and medical queries by supporting the Medical Representatives in field who receiving questions from clinicians and any other Health Care Practitioners
Support with Management of Key Relationships
Initiate, develop and maintain good relationships with Key Opinion Leaders. Map and develop key messages and initiatives for KOL’s in line with the Business strategy. Identify KOL’s to attend local and international congresses
Support in terms of arranging pre-launch activities when necessary. Create platform to allow ease of access of advice on matters involving disease area and treatment options as they arise
Speaker briefing with regards to scientific meetings
Training HCP’s with regards to products and clinical data. Attending key conferences and building relationship with thought leaders as well as disseminating key learnings to internal customers
Maintain a good scientific reputation within the Pharmaceutical industry and ensure input and alignment with strategic associations
Medical and Scientific Support to Broader Business
Provide medical and scientific support to marketing and business development, clarifying any medical issues pertaining to any re-imbursement issues, health technology information and market access initiative
Liaise with specific brand managers on regular basis to determine areas where medical/scientific support may be required, e.g. conceptualizing and drafting promotional materials and provide medical guidance or necessary insights to assist with product training
Provide an in-depth product knowledge to facilitate discussion on a peer-to-peer level, in all disease areas with sound advise on treatment options to increase confidence in Company’s product portfolio and scientific credibility
Leverage deep scientific expertise combined with strong insights of key customers to develop, in collaboration with Sales and Marketing, impactful projects than can positively reinforce brand strategy and key medical messages. Provide guidance on Medical and product training for commercial staff.
QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE REQUIRED
NOT NEGOTIABLE
Sciences Degree, MSc or BSc Degree
Min 3 Years’ experience in the Pharmaceutical Industry
Strong scientific background preferably (biology, biochemistry, pharmacy)
Demonstrates advanced communication and negotiation skills
Demonstrates strong project management and medical affairs skills and clinical background skills
Demonstrates good customer orientation
Multi tasks effectively and planning skills
Demonstrates good training/facilitation skills/disease
A good team player. Goal orientated
Ability to engage with stakeholders
Computer literacy (MS Office, Word, Power Point)
Must be willing to travel
Desired Skills:
- Medical Affairs
- Clinical background
- scientific
- presentation
- communication both written and verbal
- negotiation
- project management
- planning
- computer literacy
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Leading Multi-Natinal Pharmaceutical Company
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Car Allowance
- Petrol
- Incentive Bonus